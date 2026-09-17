Sudan Says It Does Not Want War With Ethiopia Amid Rising Tensions

Addis Abeba — Sudan does not want to go to war with Ethiopia despite what it describes as an increasingly "hostile position from Addis Abeba", Gen. Malik Agar, deputy head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, said on Wednesday.

Discover moreGovernmentCampaigns & ElectionsEthiopian politics analysis "We do not want to get involved in a war with Ethiopia," Agar told journalists at a media forum in Khartoum, according to Radio Tamazuj.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions along the Sudan-Ethiopia border and allegations from Sudanese military officials that Ethiopia has allowed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied forces to launch drones from its territory. Ethiopia has previously rejected such accusations as baseless.

Ethiopian election 2026 On Monday, Sudan's army chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Yasser al-Atta, accused Ethiopia of seeking to exploit Sudan's war to seize border territory and allowing RSF drones to operate from Ethiopian territory. The allegations followed drone attacks in Sudan's Blue Nile state, which borders Ethiopia.

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The two countries have longstanding tensions over their border, including the disputed al-Fashaga agricultural area.

Amnesty International reports Agar said Sudan does not want the conflict, which began in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, to develop into a wider regional war. He stressed that preserving Sudan's territorial integrity and national unity remained a "red line."

He also said Sudan's war requires both political and military approaches, while reiterating the army-aligned government's position that the country should have a single national army.

Discover moreMagazinesnewsNews subscription servicePoliticsBreaking news alertsNewsPolitical commentary subscriptionpoliticsEthiopian city guideElection coverage Ethiopia Agar said armed movements that signed the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement would eventually integrate their forces into the Sudanese Armed Forces and participate in a planned Sudanese-Sudanese national dialogue.

Political commentary subscription Addis Standard has reported repeated accusations by Sudanese officials that Ethiopia has provided support to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), allegations Addis Ababa has previously denied. Separate investigations by Reuters and the Yale School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) have also reported evidence pointing to alleged Ethiopian support for the paramilitary group.

On 3 September 2026, Addis Standard reported, citing Sudan Tribune, that Abdelati Mohamed El Faki, commissioner of Kurmuk, accused the RSF of operating four training camps inside Ethiopian territory, allegedly with backing from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). El Faki claimed the camps were being used to train RSF fighters and foreign mercenaries, as well as support drone operations and logistical activities.

Ethiopian news updates Sudan Tribune said it could not independently verify the allegations. Ethiopia has previously rejected accusations that it facilitates arms transfers or training for the RSF, while the UAE has repeatedly denied providing military support to the group.

On 24 August, Addis Standard reported that Sudan's Defense Ministry said it had shot down a "hostile" drone over the Kurmuk area of Blue Nile State, near the Ethiopian border, alleging that it had been launched from Ethiopian territory. Ethiopian authorities did not immediately respond to the allegation at the time.

Ethiopian election 2026 The reports come amid intensified fighting across Sudan, including in Blue Nile, Darfur and Kordofan, as the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) continue their conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Sudanese authorities have repeatedly accused the RSF of carrying out drone attacks against military positions and civilian infrastructure. The RSF has generally rejected such accusations, saying its forces are acting to protect civilians.

Amnesty International reports The Blue Nile region, particularly areas around Kurmuk near the Ethiopian border, has witnessed renewed fighting as the conflict spreads across Sudan. The latest allegation also adds to previous claims by Sudanese officials linking alleged RSF drone operations to Ethiopian territory.

Earlier, on 9 April 2026, Addis Standard reported on findings by Yale HRL alleging Ethiopian military support to the RSF. The report, published on 8 April and based on satellite imagery and open-source data collected between late December 2025 and late March 2026, said it had found "high confidence" evidence of activity consistent with military assistance by Ethiopia to the RSF at an Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) base in Asosa, Benishangul-Gumuz.

Ethiopian news updates According to Yale HRL, the findings constituted visual evidence that the RSF was basing attacks on Sudan's Blue Nile State from inside Ethiopian sovereign territory. The report also said the alleged activity was taking place within an active ENDF installation and involved an armed group it described as being credibly accused of genocide, raising concerns over possible violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1591, which imposes an arms embargo in relation to the Darfur conflict.

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Ethiopian election 2026 In February 2026, Reuters reported that Ethiopia was allegedly hosting a training camp for fighters linked to Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), citing multiple diplomatic, security, and government sources--claims that pointed to a possible deepening of regional involvement in Sudan's ongoing civil war. Ethiopian authorities have not publicly responded to the allegations.

The Reuters investigation based on interviews with 15 sources--including Ethiopian officials, diplomats, and security personnel--as well as satellite imagery analysis, said the camp was located in the remote Benishangul-Gumuz region near the Sudan border. According to the report, the facility could serve as a recruitment and training site for RSF fighters as hostilities continue in Sudan.

Reuters further reported that eight sources, including a senior Ethiopian government official, alleged that the United Arab Emirates financed the construction of the site and provided logistical and training support. However, the news agency said it could not independently verify the UAE's involvement. In response, the UAE's foreign ministry denied any role in the conflict, stating that it was not a party to hostilities in Sudan.