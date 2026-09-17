Somalia, AU Anti-Terrorism Centre Conclude Talks in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's National Security Adviser on Thursday concluded a series of meetings in Mogadishu between Somali federal government institutions and the African Union's Counter-Terrorism Centre, officials said.

The concluding session reviewed consultations and meetings held over the previous two days, with the AU delegation thanking the Somali federal government, particularly the National Security Office, for hosting the talks and facilitating meetings with various government institutions.

The AU delegation also praised what it described as notable progress by the Somali government in efforts to combat terrorism.

The delegation stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation between Somalia and the African Union, particularly in efforts to counter terrorism.

The meetings focused on consultations between Somali government institutions and the AU Counter-Terrorism Centre as part of broader efforts to strengthen coordination and cooperation in counter-terrorism.