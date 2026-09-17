Namibia: China Pledges Deeper Trade, Investment With Namibia

China has pledged to deepen trade, investment and development cooperation with Namibia and urged both countries to build on the stronger partnership agreed during President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's state visit to Beijing earlier this year.

Speaking at a reception marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Chinese Ambassador Zhao Weiping said that China remains committed to supporting Namibia's economic development through increased trade, investment, industrialisation and agricultural modernisation.

He said China would continue working with Namibia to implement agreements reached by Presidents Xi and Nandi-Ndaitwah during the Namibian leader's state visit to China in July, when the two countries agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a China-Namibia community with a shared future for the new era.

"The Chinese side will continue to provide firm support to our Namibian friends through development cooperation, trade and investment and other initiatives," Zhao said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He added that China will also support Namibia in achieving the objectives of its Sixth National Development Plan, including helping the country benefit from China's zero-tariff policy while advancing industrialisation and agricultural modernisation.

Zhao said China also intends to strengthen cooperation in media, culture, education and youth exchanges to further deepen relations between the two countries.

He noted that diplomatic relations between China and Namibia, established in 1990, have expanded steadily over the years, covering trade, infrastructure, education, health, agriculture and cultural cooperation.

"Our two countries have always respected and supported each other. No matter how the international situation changes, the friendship between China and Namibia has remained steadfast and grown stronger with time," he said.

The ambassador described President Nandi-Ndaitwah's visit to China as a major milestone that would provide strategic direction for future cooperation.

He said President Xi proposed expanding practical cooperation by supporting each other's development priorities, unlocking new opportunities for economic cooperation and strengthening coordination on international issues.

Beyond bilateral relations, Zhao highlighted China's own economic performance, saying the country continues to play a major role in global economic growth despite global uncertainty.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Namibia Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said China's gross domestic product has expanded from more than RMB60 billion when the People's Republic was founded to more than RMB140 trillion today, making it the world's second-largest economy, largest manufacturing nation and biggest trader in goods.

According to Zhao, China's economy grew by 4.7% in the first half of this year, driven by continued investment in advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and new energy industries.

He said China contributes about 30% of global economic growth each year and remains committed to maintaining high-level opening-up to create more opportunities for international partners, particularly developing countries.

The ambassador also pointed to China's poverty reduction programme, saying about 770 million rural residents have been lifted out of poverty since the country's reform and opening-up policies began in 1978.

He said China's continued economic transformation provides opportunities for stronger cooperation with countries such as Namibia through trade, investment and development partnerships.

Looking ahead, Zhao expressed confidence that relations between the two countries would continue to grow.

"With our joint efforts, the tree of China-Namibia friendship will flourish even more, the road of bilateral cooperation will become even wider, and the future even more promising," he said.

[email protected]