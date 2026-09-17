Namibia: New Platform Seeks to Simplify Nam's Rental Search

Finding a place to rent in Namibia could become easier following the launch of NamSpace, a new online rental marketplace that connects rental seekers with landlords, property owners and agents.

Launched this week by TetuMedia, NamSpace allows users to search for rooms, flats, apartments and houses, while providing property owners with a structured platform to advertise available spaces.

The platform aims to address the fragmented way many Namibians currently search for accommodation, often relying on Facebook posts, WhatsApp groups and informal advertisements.

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NamSpace founder Justus Sinimbo said the platform was developed to make the rental-search process clearer and more organised.

"Finding a place to rent can mean checking many different Facebook posts and WhatsApp groups, only to discover that a space is no longer available or that important information is missing," Sinimbo said.

He said the platform was designed around the idea that rental seekers should have access to essential information before contacting an advertiser. "We want people to be able to see what a place costs, whether it is available and whether it fits what they need before they start chasing information," he added.

NamSpace provides structured property listings containing information such as rental prices, deposits, property type, number of rooms, features, photographs and availability.

Advertisers can also specify the maximum number of occupants allowed, helping prospective tenants determine whether a property meets their requirements before making an enquiry.

Sinimbo said the platform is intended to provide a more organised alternative without necessarily replacing the channels people already use.

A key feature is the "I'm Looking" function, which enables rental seekers to specify their requirements, including their preferred location, budget and intended move-in date.

This creates another route for landlords to identify people actively searching for accommodation.

Landlords, property owners and agents can list properties for free.

NamSpace also has a moderation process in which submitted listings are reviewed before publication. Administrators can approve listings, request changes or reject submissions, with reasons recorded.

However, the platform does not guarantee landlords, tenants, properties or rental transactions, nor does it currently process rental deposits or rent payments.

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Users are encouraged to inspect properties where possible, verify who they are dealing with and exercise caution before making payments.

The initial focus is on Windhoek, Ongwediva, Oshakati, Ondangwa, Rundu, Walvis Bay and Swakopmund, with plans to expand as more listings are added.

TetuMedia also plans to develop a directory connecting renters with businesses such as movers, cleaners, furniture suppliers, internet providers, security companies and maintenance services.

NamSpace is available at www.namspace.online, where property owners can advertise spaces and rental seekers can search for accommodation, save listings and submit enquiries.

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