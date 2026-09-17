Somalia: South West Somalia Leader Chairs Security Meeting On Baidoa Stability

Baidoa, Somalia — South West State leader Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe chaired a meeting on the overall security situation in South West Somalia, with particular focus on security and stability in the regional capital, Baidoa.

The meeting reviewed the security situation in Baidoa and other parts of South West State, with officials and security commanders presenting reports on developments in their respective areas.

Madobe directed security agencies to strengthen coordination, vigilance and operations aimed at protecting civilians, with particular emphasis on maintaining public safety and stability.

Participants also stressed the importance of close cooperation between security forces and local communities to help maintain security and stability in Baidoa and across South West State.

Madobe urged security agencies to intensify their efforts to safeguard peace and stability and called on residents to work closely with security forces.

The meeting was attended by the South West security minister, the state minister at the presidency, the director of the presidency, the Somali National Army ground forces commander and other security officials operating in South West Somalia.