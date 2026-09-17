Somalia: South West Somalia Leader Chairs Security Meeting On Baidoa Stability

17 September 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa, Somalia — South West State leader Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe chaired a meeting on the overall security situation in South West Somalia, with particular focus on security and stability in the regional capital, Baidoa.

The meeting reviewed the security situation in Baidoa and other parts of South West State, with officials and security commanders presenting reports on developments in their respective areas.

Madobe directed security agencies to strengthen coordination, vigilance and operations aimed at protecting civilians, with particular emphasis on maintaining public safety and stability.

Participants also stressed the importance of close cooperation between security forces and local communities to help maintain security and stability in Baidoa and across South West State.

Madobe urged security agencies to intensify their efforts to safeguard peace and stability and called on residents to work closely with security forces.

The meeting was attended by the South West security minister, the state minister at the presidency, the director of the presidency, the Somali National Army ground forces commander and other security officials operating in South West Somalia.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.