Angola Supreme Court President Calls for Action Against Judicial Delays

Luanda — The President of the Supreme Court and of the High Council of the Judiciary (CSMJ), Norberto Sodré João, on Wednesday in Luanda called for greater speed in the handling of judicial proceedings in order to ensure efficiency and timely case processing.

Norberto Sodré João made the remarks while addressing the swearing-in ceremony of 14 magistrates, including five presiding judges and nine newly appointed judges, aimed at strengthening the judicial structure and improving the response to the country's growing demand for justice.

The ceremony marked the formal start of the magistrates' duties, including the appointment of Fernando Masculino as President of the Luanda Court of Appeal. Norberto Sodré João urged him to intensify efforts to address judicial delays, noting that the court handles several important, highly complex and high-profile cases.

"Some decisions take an excessive amount of time and this should not happen," the president said, reiterating the need for close monitoring of the functioning of the Luanda Court of Appeal.

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He added that the appointment of the new president of the Luanda Court of Appeal reflected the confidence placed in him by the High Council of the Judiciary.

In this regard, he called on him to use his extensive experience to continue the work carried out by his predecessor and seek to improve the institution's performance.

He also highlighted the need to improve working conditions for appellate judges and court staff, enhance working methods, and strengthen supervision and oversight.

Norberto Sodré further advocated coordinated action among all stakeholders, stressing the importance of "working with everyone for the good of Justice".

Addressing the newly sworn-in presidents of the Courts of First Instance of Huambo, Moxico, Cacuaco and Camacupa, Norberto Sodré João urged them to assume their responsibilities and work in coordination with the other magistrates in their respective jurisdictions.

He called on all magistrates to conduct themselves with integrity, ethics, dedication and exemplary professional standards.

He also defended the holding of regular meetings and the consultation of workers and staff regarding their concerns, while combating indiscipline within institutions.

Addressing the newly appointed judges, the President of the CSMJ described the judicial career as "noble" and "challenging", reminding them that each had entered the profession voluntarily.

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He urged them to maintain impeccable conduct, ethics and integrity, avoiding the adoption of any negative practices or shortcomings they might encounter.

He acknowledged that the new magistrates would face difficulties and less-than-ideal working conditions, but encouraged them to integrate into the profession and contribute to improving both working conditions and the functioning of the justice system.

The swearing-in ceremony was preceded by a plenary meeting of the CSMJ, during which matters related to the functioning of the ordinary courts were examined, including appeals submitted by magistrates involved in disciplinary proceedings.

During the same plenary session, two magistrates -- one appellate judge and one judge of first instance -- were granted retirement status after reaching the legal retirement age of 70.

Judicial delays remain among the main concerns of the CSMJ. MGM/SC/DOJ