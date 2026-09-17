Nigeria: Army Rescues 22 Kidnap Victims in Niger

Troops of the Nigerian Army rescued 22 kidnapped victims in Muchiya village, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, following a fighting patrol based on credible intelligence.

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 22 people kidnapped by terrorists in Muchiya village, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 18 Brigade, Adebayo Adewumi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Adewumi said the rescue was carried out on 15 September after troops of 18 Brigade Garrison and 45 Battalion received intelligence about the convergence of terrorists in the area.

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He said the troops launched a fighting patrol and the terrorists fled into the surrounding forest after sighting the advancing soldiers.

"The determined troops sustained the pursuit on the terrorists along their escaped routes. Consequently, troops rescued 22 kidnapped victims and recovered three motorcycles and other sundry items abandoned by the fleeing terrorists," he said.

According to him, the rescued persons were handed over to the leadership of Muchiya community and subsequently reunited with their families.

He said one of them, identified as Alhaji Hassan, sustained injuries while in captivity and was evacuated to a clinic, where he was responding to treatment.

Mr Adewumi said the brigade commander commended the troops for their resilience and urged them to sustain offensive operations against criminal elements in the area.

The commander also reassured residents of Muchiya and neighbouring communities of the army's commitment to protecting lives and property, while urging them to provide timely information about the activities of criminal groups.

The rescue comes amid continued attacks and abductions in parts of Niger State.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported on 25 August that President Bola Tinubu ordered the Armed Forces, police, Department of State Services and other security agencies to launch an immediate coordinated operation to rescue victims of a mass abduction in Niger State.

The directive followed the abduction of worshippers during Friday prayers at Kpenya Mosque in Dekara District of Borgu Local Government Area on 21 August.

Residents said more than 80 people might have been abducted, although the state government said the exact number had yet to be established.

PREMIUM TIMES had also reported repeated attacks around the Borgu-Kainji corridor, including the abduction of a medical doctor, Anthony Enahoro, in April and attacks on communities in Borgu Local Government Area.

The latest rescue brings renewed attention to ongoing military operations against armed groups operating across Niger State.