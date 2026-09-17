Kenya's ex-deputy president Gachagua didn't hint at meeting president Ruto in US for talks - quote fabricated

IN SHORT: A graphic quoting former Kenyan deputy president Rigathi Gachagua as hinting at meeting president William Ruto in the United States is doing the rounds on social media. However, we found no evidence that he said that.

Former Kenyan deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has hinted at meeting president William Ruto in the United States for talks. That's according to a graphic circulating on social media in Kenya.

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"I might meet with William Ruto but I will not betray Kenyans. I will only ask critical questions about our country safety, security, economy and democracy. We have to stop this hooliganism of goons and we have to stop corruption. This will not be a handshake," the graphic reads.

"Goons" is a politically charged term in Kenya for disenfranchised young men often exploited for political purposes, from street violence to informal security roles for the elite, as explained here.

Gachagua left for the US on 26 August 2026, where he said he would spend his days engaging with Kenyans living in the country and resting. Ruto is also expected to be in the country in September for a UN meeting.

Gachagua served as Kenya's deputy president from September 2022 until he was impeached and removed from office in October 2024 after falling out with Ruto. The president and other leaders accused Gachagua of dividing Kenyans along ethnic lines, but he dismissed the claims as a political witch-hunt.

The former deputy president has become a staunch critic of Ruto's administration and has been working with other opposition politicians in an effort to unseat the president in the 2027 general election.

The graphic has been posted widely, but can it be trusted? We checked.

Fabricated quote

Africa Check has closely followed Gachagua's tour of the US and monitored his speeches while engaging Kenyans in the country. We found no instance of him making these remarks. Similarly, no credible media outlet reported this statement, as it would have been politically newsworthy if he had said it.

The graphic and quote appear only on social media, and none of the pages that posted them indicates when or where Gachagua allegedly made the remarks, nor do they link to any speech, interview, or official source. This lack of verifiable detail often suggests the content may be fabricated.

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The quote originated from Kenya News Flash, a Facebook page with a questionable reputation and a history of posting fabricated quotes.

We found no evidence that Gachagua made the remarks regarding meeting Ruto for talks. The quote is fabricated.