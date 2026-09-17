Ghana: David Adadevoh Appointed Editor of the Ghanaian Times

Mr David Adadevoh has been appointed Editor of the Ghanaian Times, effective today, bringing to the position more than 18 years of experience in journalism, newsroom management, communications and coverage of major national events.

Mr Adadevoh, who has risen through virtually every major editorial position in The Ghanaian Times newsroom, has built a career around news gathering, in-depth reporting, editorial leadership and the production of high-quality content under demanding deadlines. Read More