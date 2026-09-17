Nigeria: Police Propose New Desk to Protect Nigeria's Creative Economy

The Inspector-General of Police has proposed a specialised desk to coordinate security and intellectual property protection in Nigeria's growing creative economy.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has proposed establishing a security and intellectual property desk to protect Nigeria's creative economy from piracy, fraud and other crimes.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Ani Iniedu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, saying Mr Disu made the proposal while delivering a lecture to participants of Senior Executive Course 48, 2026, at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State.

The lecture, titled "The Orange Economy and Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development in Nigeria: The Role of the Nigeria Police Force," examined the relationship between security, entrepreneurship and the growth of Nigeria's creative industries.

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According to Mr Iniedu, the proposed Orange Economy Security and Intellectual Property Coordination Desk would operate within an appropriate existing structure of the police and support specialised policing, inter-agency coordination, dedicated reporting mechanisms and engagement with stakeholders in the creative sector.

Protecting creative businesses

Mr Disu said Nigeria's creative industries, including film, music, fashion, publishing, advertising, digital content, gaming, tourism, heritage and the arts, were increasingly driven by entrepreneurship, technology and intellectual property.

He said the sectors could contribute more to employment, investment and national development when creators, businesses and their intellectual assets were adequately protected.

The police chief advocated intelligence-led policing and stronger partnerships to tackle organised piracy, counterfeiting, cyber-enabled fraud and other crimes affecting creative enterprises.

He also called for financial investigations, where appropriate, to trace proceeds linked to criminal networks operating through payment accounts, digital wallets, advertising revenues, logistics networks and online distribution platforms.

Mr Disu urged stronger collaboration between the police, Nigerian Copyright Commission and other relevant agencies on intellectual property protection.

He identified the protection of film locations, concerts, festivals, tourism sites and cultural assets, improved cybercrime response, preservation of digital evidence and engagement with creative communities as areas requiring greater attention.

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Jobs as crime prevention

The IGP also linked legitimate economic opportunities for young Nigerians with crime prevention.

He said creating credible pathways from talent to lawful income and employment could reduce young people's vulnerability to criminal activity.

Mr Disu warned that piracy, fraud, extortion and other criminal activities could weaken businesses, discourage investment and undermine innovation.

He said policing the creative economy must also protect public safety and the rights required for creativity and enterprise to flourish.

According to Mr Iniedu, the IGP stressed that professional, accountable and rights-respecting policing would be essential to building confidence among creators, entrepreneurs and investors.

The police said it remained committed to working with government institutions, industry stakeholders, creative professionals and communities to strengthen intellectual property protection and secure creative enterprises.