Kenya: Sentrim Hotels Flies Kenyan Flag At World Endurance Racing's Biggest Stage

Nairobi — Sentrim Hotels & Lodges is putting Kenya on the global motorsport map, sponsoring British car driver Darren Leung for a second straight season in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) -- one of world sport's most-watched racing series.

Leung, who drives for Paradine Competition, a leading endurance outfit with ties to BMW, brings serious pedigree to the partnership.

The 1987-born Briton won the British GT Championship GT3 title in 2023 and claimed Bronze Cup honours in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup in 2024.

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He also stood on the podium at Le Mans in 2024 while driving for BMW, and holds both the British Racing Drivers' Club John Cobb Memorial Trophy and two RAC Trophy titles.

Under the deal, Sentrim's branding will travel with Leung to the sport's most iconic venues, including the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans, as the Kenyan hospitality chain looks to use motorsport's global reach to sell Kenya as a tourism destination.

Sentrim Hotels & Lodges Managing Director, Paren Hirani said the partnership goes beyond sponsorship.

"We believe hospitality extends far beyond providing accommodation -- it is about creating memorable experiences and telling Kenya's story to the world. Our partnership with Darren reflects our commitment to positioning Kenya as an excellent tourism destination through innovative global platforms," Paren said.

The WEC calendar draws audiences across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, North America and Australia, including high-net-worth travellers, business leaders, investors and luxury lifestyle consumers, a demographic Sentrim is keen to reach.

"We are proud to see a Kenyan hospitality brand represented alongside one of the world's premier motorsport championships. Whenever Darren races at iconic venues such as Le Mans and other WEC circuits, Kenya receives exposure through a respected international sporting platform," Paren added.

The tie-up is rooted in more than commercial interest. Sentrim says the partnership grew out of Leung's personal friendship with the brand and his appreciation for Kenya's tourism offering.

"Darren is not only an excellent endurance-racing driver but also someone who has developed a genuine connection with Kenya. We wanted a partnership built on authenticity rather than just commercial sponsorship and branding," Paren noted.

Kenya has long been celebrated for its colorful achievements in athletics and diverse wildlife tourism -- from the Maasai Mara wildebeest migration and Big Five safaris to Mount Kenya and the country's pristine beaches and adventure trails.

Sentrim believes international motorsport can introduce these attractions to new audiences who might not otherwise put Kenya on their travel radar.

The sponsorship announcement comes on the back of major news for Kenyan sport: Nairobi's award of hosting rights for the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

"Kenya has traditionally excelled through athletics, and we are pleased to note that our country has just been awarded the rights to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, marking a truly historic moment for our country and the African continent. Our sponsorship underscores the need to broaden that success into other international sports that introduce Kenya to new audiences," Paren said.

For Paren and Sentrim Hotels, the sponsorship is about far more than logo placement.

"Although the branding on the racing car and driver's tracks carries Sentrim Hotels & Lodges, we see ourselves as carrying the Kenyan flag. This partnership demonstrates that Kenyan companies can confidently compete and collaborate on global platforms," he concluded.

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About Sentrim Hotels & Lodges

Sentrim Hotels & Lodges is one of Kenya's leading hospitality brands, operating five properties across some of the country's most iconic destinations:

· Sentrim Elementaita Resort -- Nakuru County

· Sentrim Mara Lodge -- Maasai Mara, Narok County

· Sentrim Amboseli Lodge-- Amboseli National Park, Kajiado County

· Sentrim Tsavo Lodge -- Tsavo National Park, Taita Taveta County

· Sentrim Castle Royal Hotel -- Mombasa County

With 300 rooms across its portfolio, Sentrim is renowned for warm African hospitality, quality service and immersive destination experiences for leisure travellers, business guests, conference delegates and adventure seekers from Kenya and around the world.