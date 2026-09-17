Kenya: BAA Congratulates Kenya

Gaborone — Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) has congratulated Kenya after the World Athletics governing body awarded the East African nation the rights to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

In an interview, BAA acting president, Oabona Theetso, said they were happy that World Athletics saw fit to award the hosting rights to Kenya.

"As Botswana, Kenya for us is home away from home. We have a good working relationship on many fronts with them," Theetso said.

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He noted that taking a team to compete in Europe was always costly for Botswana, adding that expectations were high that they would have a larger pool of athletes qualifying for 2029.

Kenya becomes the second nation in the region to be trusted with a major event by World Athletics, following Botswana's successful hosting of the World Relays earlier this year.

The decision was announced on September 15 during the World Athletics Council meeting in Budapest and this is the first time in history that a senior championship will be held on African soil.

Nairobi won the bid ahead of European capital cities, including London and Rome.

After the announcement, Kenya President, William Ruto, said the country was a great sporting nation, hence they won the bid.

"For the first time in the history of World Athletics, the 2029 Championships will be held in Africa, in the Great Republic of Kenya," Ruto said.

Ethiopian Athletics Federation president, Sileshi Sihin expressed confidence that Kenya would deliver a successful and memorable championship and showcase the strength, passion and excellence of African athletics to the world.

"This is truly great and historic news for the entire African continent. It marks the first time that the World Athletics Championships will be hosted in Africa, representing a major milestone for African athletics," he said.

BOPA