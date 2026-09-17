Nigeria: 2027 - Shettima Calls for Politics Without Bitterness

Mr Shettima gave the advice on Wednesday in Ilorin at the turbaning of Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as the Sardauna of the Ilorin Emirate.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has appealed to politicians and other Nigerians to play politics without bitterness as national attention turns to the 2027 General Election.

Mr Shettima gave the advice on Wednesday in Ilorin at the turbaning of Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as the Sardauna of the Ilorin Emirate.

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He urged people in public offices to serve with "conscience, humility and fear of God" and have the courage to forgive one another.

"As public office holders, we spend more of ourlives outside public offices than we do in public offices. We are in power not because of our pedigree, intellect or ability, but by destiny. What brings us together superceeds what separates me us," he admonished

Stressing the role of destiny in life, the vice president returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary of 2022, noting that out of the 19 northern governors only six, including Governor AbdulRazaq, supported President Bola Tinubu's bid.

Mr Shettima said the rumour being peddled around then was that "Baba (Buhari) Bayan sonshi" (meaning Baba dosent want him (Tinubu) as president).

However, he said despite all odds, Mr Tinubu became the APC candidate and the president and has not witch-hunted anyone, urging politicians to demontrate a similar spirit ahead of the 2027 elections .

Describing Mr Tinubu as "a good person and leader", Mr Shettima advised political leaders to emulate the president's large heart.

Turbaning

Governor AbdulRazaq's turbaning witnessed a large turnout of dignitaries, including the governors of Niger, Umar Bago; Kaduna, Uba Sani; Imo, Hope Uzodinma; Katsina, Dikko Radda; and Kebbi, Nasir Idris.

Others include the Attorney- General of the federation and Minister for Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, Minister of Industry, Trade and Invesment, Jumoke Oduwole, Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamali and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Laoye 11.

The governors of Sokoto, Anambra, Nasarawa, Delta, Ondo and Oyo states were also repreaented by their deputies .