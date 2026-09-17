Malawi: Chipalanjira Steps Down As Luanar Mitundu CEO Amid Premiership Shake-Up

17 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wilfred Golden

FDH Bank Premiership new boys Luanar Mitundu FC have confirmed the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Edgar Chipalanjira, with the club moving quickly to reassure fans that it's business as usual on and off the pitch.

The news comes as fellow top-flight side Goshen City Dedza Dynamos also undergo a change at boardroom level, with chairperson Gerald Kampanikiza stepping down from his role.

Luanar Mitundu confirmed Chipalanjira's exit in a letter sent to football's governing bodies -- the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) and other key stakeholders.

The club say they respect and accept his decision, while paying tribute to his impact during his time in charge.

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"During his tenure, he contributed meaningfully to the administration, development and management of the club," Luanar Mitundu said in the statement.

Bosses have moved to calm any concerns among supporters, insisting the club's operations won't be affected by the departure -- with the existing structures set to carry the club forward.

Chipalanjira played a key role in steering the club through its historic promotion into Malawi's top flight, helping oversee the transition into Premiership football.

Attention now turns to how Luanar Mitundu regroup under their current leadership as they continue preparations for their maiden Premiership campaign -- with the club determined to show the CEO change won't derail their top-flight ambitions.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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