Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Attends Launch of 2025 Economic Report

Mogadishu — Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, attended an event in Mogadishu marking the presentation of Somalia's 2025 Economic Report, prepared by the Federal Ministry of Finance.

The report provides an overview of the country's economic situation, progress made during 2025, reforms to the national public financial management system, and changes in external financial assistance to Somalia.

Prime Minister Hamza said Somalia faced economic challenges both domestically and internationally during the year. However, he noted that the resilience of the Somali people and the efforts of government institutions played an important role in sustaining the country's economic growth.

The Prime Minister commended the Ministry of Finance for its efforts to strengthen the national financial system, particularly by increasing domestic revenue, improving transparency and accountability, and strengthening economic governance and management.

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The government has not politicized, and will not politicize, the financial support it provides to the Federal Member States. 2025 was the year in which the Federal Member States received the highest level of financial support," Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said.

He also emphasized the importance of continuing economic reforms and creating a favorable environment for both domestic and foreign investment.

Prime Minister Hamza further highlighted the need to strengthen the laws and policies governing Somalia's economy and investment sector, with the aim of supporting sustainable economic growth and expanding investment opportunities across the country.

The event formed part of the government's broader efforts to assess the country's economic performance and strengthen Somalia's national public financial management system.