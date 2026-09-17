Angolan and São Tomé and Príncipe Ambassadors Strengthen Coordination

Luanda — The ambassadors of Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe to Morocco, José Filipe and Luís Guilherme D'Oliveira Viegas, respectively, on Wednesday in Rabat reviewed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and enhance coordination between their diplomatic missions.

According to a statement from the Angolan Embassy in Morocco, the meeting, held at the Angolan Diplomatic Mission, also provided an opportunity to discuss the development of both countries' relations with the Kingdom of Morocco, as well as issues of common interest within the framework of African diplomatic activity in Rabat.

José Filipe and Luís Guilherme D'Oliveira Viegas examined ways of reinforcing coordination between the two diplomatic missions on matters of mutual interest, within the context of the friendship and cooperation relations between Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe.

The meeting took place two days after Luís Guilherme D'Oliveira Viegas presented copies of his Letters of Credence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

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Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe have maintained diplomatic relations since 1978, based on the General Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation signed on 19 February of that year.

The two countries are members of the African Union and the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP), multilateral organisations that provide regular opportunities for dialogue and coordination on matters of common interest.

Before his appointment to the diplomatic mission in Morocco, Luís Guilherme D'Oliveira Viegas served as diplomatic adviser to the President of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, Carlos Vila Nova. ART/DOJ