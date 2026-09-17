Kenya: Ruto to Travel to New York for 81st UN General Assembly

Nairobi — President William Ruto is set to travel to New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly, where he is expected to advance Kenya's multilateral diplomatic agenda and engage with the Kenyan diaspora.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei says Ruto will use the visit to lobby for Kenyans seeking selected positions within the United Nations system.

"The meeting comes at a moment of "systemic reset", with the President of the General Assembly outlining six priorities: peace and security, accelerating the Sustainable Development Goals, climate resilience, human rights, digital governance and artificial intelligence, and UN reform," the PS said.

Sing'oei says the President is also expected to launch the Kenya Diaspora Impact Platform, aimed at strengthening engagement between the government and Kenyans living abroad.

He said three major processes would converge during UNGA 81: implementation of UN reforms, selection of the next UN Secretary-General and a high-level review of the global financial architecture.

The 81st UN General Assembly is scheduled to bring together leaders from member states in New York for discussions on global peace and security, development, climate change and other international challenges.