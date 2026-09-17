Angola: Minister Mário Oliveira Launches Tudonosso Fibra Internet Service in Baía Farta

Benguela — Angolan Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication Mário Oliveira on Wednesday launched Angola Telecom's "Tudonosso Fibra" broadband internet service in the Baía Farta Centrality, Benguela Province.

The Baía Farta Centrality, which comprises 1,000 housing units, was selected as the starting point for the implementation of the FTTH Project, known as Tudonosso Fibra, which forms part of the Angolan Government's strategy to expand the National Broadband Network.

The launch of the service, which aims to deliver internet and voice services directly to homes through fibre-optic technology, took place in the presence of Benguela Provincial Governor Manuel Nunes Júnior and other officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Mário Oliveira highlighted the importance of expanding connectivity for the population of Baía Farta, noting that the new service could benefit students, families, businesses and public institutions.

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The minister said access to the internet and information technologies is an important tool for improving people's quality of life and enhancing the delivery of public and business services.

"With this new service, we will fulfil one of the important objectives of the National Development Plan," Mário Oliveira said, advocating the continuation of the country's digital transformation process.

Angola Telecom Chairman Adilson Miguel dos Santos described the commissioning of the fibre-optic network as a significant step towards the company's objective of bringing next-generation communications closer to families, businesses and institutions outside the major urban centres.

"The arrival of fibre-optic technology in this municipality represents not only technological progress, but also better conditions for studying, working, entrepreneurship and access to digital services," he said.

Adilson Miguel dos Santos added that the company's objective is to progressively expand coverage and enable more families and businesses in Baía Farta to benefit from digital transformation.

He thanked the Benguela Provincial Government and the Baía Farta Municipal Administration for their support in implementing the project, as well as Angola Telecom teams and partner organisations involved.

Beneficiaries highlight importance of the service

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Baía Farta Centrality resident Rui do Carmo expressed satisfaction with the arrival of the service, highlighting the possibility of using the internet to access television programmes and entertainment content at home.

Baía Farta Municipal Administrator Eurico Bongue described the service as useful for the population, particularly students and residents of the centrality.

"We are pleased with the launch of this service, which will make a significant contribution to information services and ensure that the population has access to information," he said.

Students Tomás Martins and Ana Kamangua, from the Baía Farta Centrality school, highlighted the importance of internet access for conducting research assignments.

According to the students, school research projects frequently focus on Angola and Africa, and internet access is expected to make such work considerably easier. JH/CRB/DOJ