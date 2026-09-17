Tanzania/Kenya: CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe to Visit Tanzania and Kenya On Thursday and Friday As Part of TotalEnergies CAF Afcon 2027 Preparations

The President of the Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF"), Dr Patrice Motsepe, will undertake an important two-day visit to Tanzania and Kenya this week as part of on-going TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) PAMOJA 2027 discussions and preparations.

On Thursday,17 September 2026, Dr Motsepe will travel to Tanzania, where he will visit the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam and meet with the Government of Tanzania to review progress and discuss key areas of preparation ahead of the 2027 continental showpiece.

This will be followed by a press conference at 11h30 local time on Thursday.

The CAF President will then travel to Kenya on Friday, where he will meet with the Government of Kenya and conduct an inspection of facilities that will be used for the competition.

The oversight visits will provide an opportunity for CAF and the host countries to assess progress, identify areas that require further attention and ensure that preparations remain aligned with CAF's operational, infrastructure and competition requirements.