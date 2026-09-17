South Africa: Johannesburg's Walls Are Giant Canvases for the City's Stories

17 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Bridget Hilton-Barber

Local artists and community initiatives are transforming Johannesburg's public spaces, using street art and installations to showcase the city's complex history, daily struggles, and creative spirit.

Jozi is the graffiti and mural art capital of Africa. The city has become a premier destination for street art, thanks to its amazing combo of massive industrial canvases, a turbulent political history and active urban renewal projects like the Jozi My Jozi movement.

From Newtown, Braamfontein and Maboneng to Soweto and Alex, there are incredible works to be seen. The city has fostered world-renowned graffiti pioneers and contemporary muralists and attracted international artists.

As the authoritative independent travel publication Rough Guide says: Johannesburg's street art is most meaningful as an ever-changing public gallery, capturing the present moment. DM...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.