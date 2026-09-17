South Africa: Johannesburg's Walls Are Giant Canvases for the City's Stories

Local artists and community initiatives are transforming Johannesburg's public spaces, using street art and installations to showcase the city's complex history, daily struggles, and creative spirit.

Jozi is the graffiti and mural art capital of Africa. The city has become a premier destination for street art, thanks to its amazing combo of massive industrial canvases, a turbulent political history and active urban renewal projects like the Jozi My Jozi movement.

From Newtown, Braamfontein and Maboneng to Soweto and Alex, there are incredible works to be seen. The city has fostered world-renowned graffiti pioneers and contemporary muralists and attracted international artists.

As the authoritative independent travel publication Rough Guide says: Johannesburg's street art is most meaningful as an ever-changing public gallery, capturing the present moment. DM...