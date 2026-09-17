South Africa: Spaghetti and Meatballs With Sugo Al Pomodoro (Italian Tomato Sauce)

17 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tony Jackman

Soup-up an old Italian-American classic by serving spaghetti and meatballs with sugo al pomodoro, the authentic yet very simple Italian tomato sauce.

The first film I ever saw - or the first I remember seeing - was Disney's Lady and the Tramp, and I've never forgotten the scene in which Lady and Tramp sort-of-accidentally kiss in Tony's Restaurant. Is this where my love of cuisine in popular culture was kindled? Could well be.

The fictional animated canine pair are eating a single strand of spaghetti over a plate of spaghetti and meatballs, the Italian-American classic family supper. Restaurateur Tony (voiced by George Givot) sings Bella Notte, while the world melted at the paws of two animated dogs.

Watch the famous scene:

Disney released the film in 1955, the year I was born, so it must have been a well-worn classic by the time I was old enough to see and remember it. I watched it again not long ago with my grandkids, and so much was amazingly familiar. Some things stay with us.

Spotting a pack of pre-made meatballs at my local store this week, while on the prowl for recipe ideas, the film, the scene and the meal came to mind, so I popped it in the basket and headed home, determined to make good old spaghetti and meatballs.

But I...

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