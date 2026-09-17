Ghana On Course to Meet Gender Equity Targets - Gender Minister

17 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The implementation of the Gender Equality (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121), is now operational, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has announced.

She said the Gender Equity Committee and Secretariat had also been established and were fully operational.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series at the Presidency in Accra yesterday, Dr Lartey said the accompanying regulations, Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2522, had also matured in June 2026.

According to her, 47 institutions, including ministries, municipal and district assemblies and private-sector organisations, had submitted compliance reports. Read More

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