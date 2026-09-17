Kenya: Apple Adds TV, Gaming Services for Icloud+ Users in Kenya

Nairobi — Apple has expanded its iCloud+ subscription in Kenya to include access to Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no additional cost.

The expanded service will be available to iCloud+ subscribers from this month, giving users access to Apple's cloud storage services, Apple TV content and more than 200 games on Apple Arcade.

The move also marks the first time Apple TV will be available to users in Kenya.

Apple said iCloud+ subscribers can use Family Sharing to share their subscription with up to five family members.

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Apple TV offers access to original films, documentaries and series, including Ted Lasso, The Studio, Severance and CODA.

Apple Arcade subscribers will have access to more than 200 games, including Football Manager 26 Touch, NBA 2K26 Arcade Edition, Hello Kitty Island Adventure and Sneaky Sasquatch.

The gaming service does not include advertisements or in-app purchases and supports offline play on compatible Apple devices.

iCloud+ subscribers in Kenya will also have access to Apple Music Select, a collection of ad-free music stations.

Apple said subscribers can also purchase Apple Music at a discounted monthly price of $2.79 for the individual plan or $4.49 for the family plan. Apple said iCloud+ subscriptions in Kenya will start at $0.99 per month for the 50GB plan, with additional storage tiers available.

With the rollout, Apple TV and Apple Arcade will no longer be available as standalone subscriptions in Kenya. Existing subscribers to the two services will continue accessing them through iCloud+, while their individual subscriptions will be cancelled.

Apple said the expanded iCloud+ service is being rolled out in more than 100 countries and regions through the end of September.