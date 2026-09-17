Malawi: DPP Hails 'Productive' First Year in Office As Critics Offer More Cautious Verdict

Malawi's ruling Democratic Progressive Party has marked one year since sweeping to power at the ballot box, describing its opening year in government as a success, even as political analysts offer a more mixed assessment.

DPP has chalked 12 months since Malawians went to the polls in an election that unseated the Malawi Congress Party government and returned the DPP to power, in a contest that was closely watched both at home and among Malawi's international partners for signs of stability in one of southern Africa's poorest but most closely-contested democracies.

The DPP's return to office followed a campaign fought against a backdrop of economic strain, including chronic fuel shortages, a depreciating currency and rising food insecurity that had tested the previous administration's popularity.

Those pressures framed voters' expectations of the incoming government and now form the yardstick against which its first year is being measured.

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Shadric Namalomba, the party's spokesman and Minister of Information, said the administration had used its first year in office productively, pointing in particular to improvements in the availability of fuel and in household food security -- two of the issues that had dominated public frustration in the run-up to the election.

He also cited the rollout of free secondary education as among the government's signature achievements of the past year, framing it as evidence of the DPP delivering on campaign commitments made to voters.

However, the government's account of its own performance has not gone unchallenged.

Political and governance experts consulted on the anniversary offered a more qualified verdict, describing the DPP's first year in office as a mixed bag rather than an unambiguous success .

The diverging assessments underscore the scrutiny the DPP now faces as it seeks to consolidate its mandate, with the government's own account of stabilised fuel supplies and expanded access to education likely to be tested against independent economic data and public sentiment as the administration moves into its second year.