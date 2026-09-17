Angola: Cica Calls for Dialogue Among Political Parties to Strengthen Peace

Cazenga — The Council of Christian Churches in Angola (CICA) on Tuesday in Luanda called on political parties to establish permanent mechanisms for dialogue and understanding across the country, with a view to the peaceful resolution of problems and the strengthening of peace.

According to the Secretary-General of CICA, Reverend Vladimir Agostinho, speaking at the conclusion of an extraordinary session of the Executive Committee, peace is not built through silence in the face of injustice, but through dialogue and the pursuit of peaceful solutions to the problems affecting society.

He added that the Council remains concerned about families affected by violence and political intolerance.

"We cannot remain indifferent to the situation of those who are suffering, of families affected by violence and political intolerance," Vladimir Agostinho said.

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On social issues, CICA advocated the adoption of public policies that prioritise the fight against poverty, arguing that hunger, unemployment and social exclusion weaken the social fabric.

"I recognise the Government's efforts in implementing social and economic impact projects, particularly the commissioning of new hospital units in several provinces, ensuring dignity, employment and opportunities," he said.

In his assessment of the national situation, the church leader also referred to public investment in roads, education and water supply.

"Among the recommendations presented are the rehabilitation and maintenance of national and secondary roads, particularly on deteriorated sections, the strengthening of lighting in critical areas and urban roads, the intensification of vehicle inspections, and the continued implementation of road safety awareness campaigns," he stated.

The Council of Christian Churches in Angola (CICA) is a religious organisation founded on 24 February 1977 that brings together several Christian denominations in the country to promote ecumenical cooperation, social action and human development. VS/ACS/SC/DOJ