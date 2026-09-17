Angola: Adolescent Fertility Rate Falls to 27 Percent in Angola

Luanda — The adolescent fertility rate in Angola fell from 34.5% to 27% between 2015-2016 and 2023-2024, according to a report by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

According to data presented in Luanda on Tuesday, based on the Multiple Indicator and Health Survey (IIMS), the indicator fell in urban areas from 28% to 20%, while in rural areas the decline was smaller, from 49% to 42.6%, maintaining a concerning disparity.

The data were presented at a press conference by INE Administrator Teresa Spínola and point to persistently high levels in rural areas.

"Fertility has declined, but challenges remain for girls living in rural areas," Teresa Spínola said.

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In this regard, she identified Bengo Province as one of the regions requiring greater attention from the authorities.

According to the data, another critical indicator shows that the proportion of women exposed to family planning messages fell from 79% in 2015-2016 to 59.1% in the 2023-2024 period.

Teresa Spínola therefore advocated strengthening public policies, greater involvement by civil society and encouraging girls to remain in the education system, alongside access to sexual and reproductive health services.

For his part, Secretary of State for Planning Luís Epalanga described the results as a sign of progress, but called for continued investment in education, healthcare and social protection to ensure the effectiveness of policies targeting vulnerable groups.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Angola, Amanda Mukwashi, said the reduction was encouraging, but warned that the problem is directly associated with poverty, lack of access to education and gender inequality in rural communities.

The representative of the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Angola, Denise António, stressed that the studies were launched at a time when the country is recording significant progress in promoting rights and opportunities for women and girls.

Denise António highlighted that one of the main findings presented in the reports was the reduction in adolescent pregnancy, a sensitive social indicator that directly affects the future of girls and the country's demographic sustainability.

The UNDP representative stressed that this positive result is not an isolated achievement, but rather a direct reflection of the structural public policies implemented by the Angolan Government in the health and education sectors.

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Impact of public policies

Secretary of State for Social Action Dina Mayiomona said the findings presented in the reports reflect the positive impact of public policies and programmes implemented in education, healthcare, social protection and community strengthening.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the official stressed that the production of quality statistics is essential for informing policy decisions, guiding resource allocation and improving government action.

On the occasion, she reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Social Action, Family and Women's Promotion (MASFAMU) to strengthening multisectoral prevention measures, with a view to ensuring that girls remain in the education system and providing them with better development opportunities.

Produced and launched by the National Statistics Institute (INE), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the reports on "Gender" and "Adolescent Fertility" point to a decline in exposure to family planning messages.

The data show that exposure to this type of information fell from 79% in 2015/2016 to between 66.3% and 59.1% in the most recent survey. MEL/DP/DOJ