Africa: CAF to Begin Handover of African Schools Football Championship Infrastructure Projects Across Africa

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) will begin a series of handover ceremonies this month to mark the delivery of projects funded through the CAF African Schools Football Championship Prize Monies, bringing tangible investment to schools and young people across Africa.

Launched in 2022, the CAF African Schools Football Championship is the brainchild of CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, reflecting his vision of using football as a platform to invest in Africa's youth and developing the next generation of African leaders.

The first of its kind initiative received USD 10 million in seed funding from the Motsepe Foundation at its inception, supporting prize money and the development of the competition.

The upcoming handovers will demonstrate how the programme's prize money is being translated into tangible school development, with projects spanning across education, sporting infrastructure and essential schools facilities.

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The first handover will take place on 17 September in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where a new school building will be unveiled at the . This will be followed on 19 September in South Sudan, with the handover of more school infrastructure.

In South Africa, CAF will unveil a renovated classroom block, multi-sports court and grandstand in Pietermaritzburg on 29 September, followed by the handover of a new swimming pool in Pretoria on 2 October.

The handover series will move to Cairo in Egypt on 26 October, where a school will receive a new football pitch.

Further ceremonies will take place in Guinea, The Gambia, Benin and Seychelles, with dates to be confirmed.

These include a computer lab, dressing rooms, a borehole, synthetic turf football pitch and an outdoor gym.

The ceremonies will bring together CAF and Member Association representatives, government and school leadership, pupils, local authorities and football stakeholders to celebrate the completed projects.

CAF AFRICAN SCHOOLS FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONIES HANDOVER SCHEDULE

DATE LOCATION PROJECT HANDOVER 17 September Addis Ababa, Ethiopia School Building 19 September Juba, South Sudan School Building 29 September Pietermaritzburg, South Africa Multi Sport Facility 02 October Pretoria, South Africa Swimming Pool 26 October Cairo, Egypt Football Pitch TBC Kindia, Guinea Computar Lab TBC Banjul, The Gambia Dressing Rooms, Borehole TBC Cotonou, Benin Synthetic Football Pitch TBC Anse Boileau, Seychelles Outdoor Gym