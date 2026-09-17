Liberia: U.S.$1b Revenue - Don't Just Spend It. Grow It.

editorial

Liberia has crossed the US$1 billion revenue mark. That is something worth acknowledging.

But money is a funny thing. You can have plenty of it today and still be broke tomorrow.

What matters is not only how much money comes into your hands, but what you do with it while it is there.

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Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has rightly said Liberians should begin to see increased government revenue reflected in roads, schools, hospitals and other improvements in their lives. He is right. If government collects more from the people and the economy, the country should have something to show for it.

But there is another side to the matter.

Some of the money must help make more money.

Any good farmer understands this. When harvest comes, you do not eat all the rice. You keep some for seed.

Any sensible market woman understands it too. When she sells her goods, she does not carry every dollar home and spend it. She keeps enough to buy another supply. Otherwise, a successful market day can become her last market day.

A country is more complicated than a farm or market table, but the wisdom is much the same.

Liberia needs roads. But where we build those roads matters. A road that opens a farming community to markets can help farmers produce more because they know somebody can reach them to buy. Traders begin moving in. Warehouses appear. Produce that once spoiled can reach Monrovia or neighboring countries. People earn money. Businesses grow. Government eventually collects more taxes.

The road has therefore done more than consume money. It has helped create money.

The same is true of electricity.

Government can spend millions every year dealing with the consequences of inadequate power. Or Liberia can steadily invest in reliable, affordable electricity that allows a welder to work longer, a cold-storage operator to preserve food, a manufacturer to reduce costs and a young entrepreneur to start a business that would otherwise be impossible.

That is how public money begins to multiply.

Agriculture should be approached the same way. If government spends millions on agriculture year after year, we should eventually be able to point to more rice being grown, more cassava being processed, more vegetables reaching markets, more Liberian products replacing imports and, eventually, more products crossing our borders for sale.

Otherwise, we are spending on agriculture without growing agriculture.

The same test should follow much of public spending:

What will this money leave behind?

A road should leave commerce behind. Electricity should leave production behind. Agricultural investment should leave bigger harvests behind. Education should leave useful skills behind. Ports should leave more trade behind.

And government programs intended to support business should leave stronger businesses and more jobs behind.

This does not mean every government dollar must make a financial profit. A hospital may never put money into the Treasury, but a healthier population is more productive. A good school may never pay a dividend, but an educated child can create value for the country for another 40 or 50 years.

There are things government must spend money on simply because a civilized society requires them.

The wisdom is in knowing the difference between consumption and investment--and making sure a growing share of our national resources is building something that continues working after the money itself is gone.

That matters especially now because Liberia cannot tax its way to prosperity.

There is only so much government can collect from the same companies, the same workers, the same importers and the same small formal economy. You can milk a cow, but you also have to feed it.

If Liberia wants US$1.5 billion and eventually US$2 billion in sustainable domestic revenue, the answer cannot simply be more taxes.

The economy itself must become bigger.

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We need more Liberian businesses making money. More farmers producing commercially. More factories processing what we grow and extract. More young people earning decent salaries. More exports bringing money into Liberia. More businesses becoming large enough to employ people and pay taxes.

That is where today's billion dollars should help take us.

So as government celebrates crossing this important threshold, there is one practical question worth putting beside every major new expenditure:

Will this money merely solve today's problem, or will it also help create tomorrow's opportunity?

Liberians know what it means to struggle for money. We also know what happens when money comes and everything is consumed.

A nation cannot live from payday to payday any more successfully than a family can.

We have worked hard to grow government revenue to more than a billion dollars.

Now comes the wisdom: Don't just spend it. Plant some of it.