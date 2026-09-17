Kenya: Kenha Announces Temporary Closure of Thika Road Section for Construction Works

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary closure of a section of the Thika-Kilimambogo (A3) Road at Gatuanyaga, Delmonte Farms, to pave the way for construction works.

The affected section will be closed from Friday, September 11, to Friday, October 2, 2026, as the authority undertakes pavement construction on a failed section of the road.

Motorists using the Thika-Kilimambogo road will be required to use designated diversion lanes during the construction period.

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"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) notifies the public that a section of Thika-Kilimambogo (A3) Road at Gatuanyaga (Delmonte Farms) will be temporarily closed from Friday, September 11, 2026, to Friday, October 2, 2026," the authority said.

KeNHA said the closure was necessary to facilitate pavement construction on the failed section while ensuring that road users remain safe during the works. The authority said diversion routes had been provided to minimise disruption to traffic.

"All motorists plying the Thika-Kilimambogo (A3) Road will use provided diversion lanes to ensure minimal traffic disruption in compliance with road safety measures," KeNHA said.

Motorists have been advised to follow the traffic management plan put in place at the construction site and cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals deployed to manage traffic.

"Motorists are further advised to follow the proposed traffic management plan as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site," the authority said.

The authority said normal traffic operations would resume once the construction works are completed.The temporary closure comes as KeNHA undertakes rehabilitation and improvement works on sections of the country's road network affected by pavement failures and deterioration.

Motorists travelling between Thika and Kilimambogo have consequently been urged to plan their journeys accordingly and allow additional time for travel during the three-week construction period.