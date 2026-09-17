Kenya: Beyond the Bottle - an Immersive Dining Experience With Maison Louis Latour At Cave À Manger

Wine has a way of changing the atmosphere around a table. A bottle is opened, the first pour arrives, conversation begins, and suddenly the event becomes about far more than what is in the glass.

That was the spirit of a recent immersive dining experience at Cave à Manger, where Maison Louis Latour wines were brought to life through a thoughtfully curated six-course menu created by Group Executive Chef Christian Jansen.

An authentic immersive dining experience goes beyond standard service--it engages every sense, uses gastronomy to tell a story, and invites guests to become active participants in the meal. Across the evening, each course offered a new chapter in the narrative. Guests were invited to taste, pause, discuss, and discover how the character of each wine shifted alongside the food, transforming dinner into a sensory journey through flavor, place, and provenance.

The Six-Course Pairing Menu:

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Course 1: Sea Salt & Sunshine

Dish: White snapper, lemon, olive oil Wine: Louis Latour Pouilly-Fuissé Notes: Ripe peach, citrus, floral notes, fresh minerality, creamy texture, elegant finish

Course 2: Coastal Sunrise

Dish: Bouillabaisse lobster risotto, gooseberry, fennel Wine: Louis Latour Bourgogne Chardonnay Notes: Crisp green apple, citrus, and white flowers with subtle creamy oak

Course 3: Walking in the Forest

1. Dish: Wild mushrooms, lemon, hazelnut, Emmental, mushroom jus gras

2. Wine: Louis Latour Valmoissine Pinot Noir3.

3. Notes: Red cherry, raspberry, violet, gentle spice, silky tannins, and a fresh finish

Course 4: Across the Savannah

Dish: Free-range duck, carrot, duck jus, heirloom tomatoes, cranberry Wine: Louis Latour Brouilly Notes: Juicy raspberry and cherry with soft spice and lively freshness

Course 5: The Pastures in the Mountain

Dish: Lamb, pasture greens, smoked potato, crispy capers Wine: Louis Latour Bourgogne Rouge Cuvée Latour Notes: Ripe red cherry, raspberry, and soft spice with a silky finish

Course 6: Chocolate Cold Fire

Dish: Black pepper, red berries, lemon verbena

Adding a rich layer of storytelling to this immersive dining experience was Marine Point from Maison Louis Latour, who joined guests to share personal insight into the wines and the iconic house behind them. Conversations moved beyond basic tasting notes to the heritage of the vineyards, the history of Maison Louis Latour, and the human hands and traditions that shape every bottle.

It is this interactive element that makes wine feel accessible rather than distant. Instead of simply selecting a bottle from a shelf, an immersive dining experience gives guests the opportunity to connect directly with the story, ask questions, and explore the interplay between food, wine, and atmosphere in real time.

This approach reflects a growing shift in how consumers are engaging with wine in Kenya. Increasingly, wine lovers are curious about where their wines originate, who produces them, and what distinguishes one region, appellation, or vintage from another. Provenance, authenticity, and how a wine has been handled are becoming just as meaningful as the name on the label.

The Wine Box brings together established international houses alongside artisan producers, giving consumers the freedom to explore familiar names while discovering new directions in wine.

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At Cave à Manger, that spirit of culinary exploration continues every day. The restaurant's regular menu features recommended wine pairings, allowing diners to recreate their own immersive dining experience whenever they visit.

For anyone looking to discover exceptional wines and get closer to the people and wineries behind them, The Wine Box offers a gateway into that world. For those who want to experience those wines around the table and understand how they interact with food, Cave à Manger provides the perfect setting.

The Maison Louis Latour dinner was ultimately a reminder that wine is not simply something to drink. Through a fully realized immersive dining experience, it becomes a portal into a place, a history, and a shared conversation--one course at a time.