Kenya: Battles of Supremacy - Jamhuri Derby Takes Centre Stage As Ncca Title Fight Hots Up

The Nairobi Country Cricket Association (NCCA) 50-Overs Super Division lights up this weekend with the blockbuster Jamhuri derby pitting leaders Swamibapa A against arch-rivals Kanbis A at Jamhuri High School on Sunday.

It is a fixture that needs no introduction.

With or without national team stars away in Rwanda for three weeks on national duty, a fight between Swamibapa and Kanbis will always be one of a kind - fierce, passionate and decisive.

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There is good news for local cricket as Kenya team players are expected back Sunday from the ILT20 tournament in Rwanda, though their availability for Sunday's matches remains doubtful due to travel schedules.

Nevertheless, the fans are expected to be treated to an exciting game between the traditional rivals.

Swamibapa A, the team to beat this season, head into the derby in imperious form.

They top the Super Division table with 9 wins from 11 matches, 36 points and a Net Run Rate of 1.508.

Having already taken some impressive scalps, including a 6-wicket win over Stray Lions A (171 all out in 39 overs, 175/4 in 31 overs) at Jamhuri last weekend, Swamibapa have won their last five matches on the trot (W-W-W-W-W). As a matter of fact, their last defeat was against Kanbis A at Eastleigh High School on July 19.

They will be eager to get one over their archrivals this weekend. Swamibapa will bank on their local boys who have stepped up during the absence of their national team players as well as their overseas players: Dhwanil Patel, Onkar Jadhav and Haswang Bhatt.

Kanbis on the other hand will have Sachin Bhudia, Nelson Odhiambo and co as they try to keep their title hopes alive.

Kanbis A, fourth on the log with 7 wins from 10 matches, 28 points and the best NRR in the league at 1.694, know a loss on Sunday would mean the title is "as good as gone".

They have a match in hand and have won three of their last five (L-L-W-W-W) but must beat the leaders to stay in contention.

The title race is delicately poised.

Sir Ali Muslim Club A Team have a golden chance to take the lead should Swamis lose.

They are second-equal with Ruaraka A on 32 points - 8 wins from 10 matches with an NRR of 0.462 -- after thrashing Ngara Sports Club A by 121 runs last weekend (321/8 in 50 overs vs 200 all out in 39.4).

Both Kanbis and Sir Ali have a match in hand over Swamibapa and Ruaraka!

In other matches, defending champions Ruaraka will aim to bounce back from their last week's defeat against Nairobi Gymkhana when they take on struggling Ngara A at their backyard.

Ruaraka have been magnificent at their home turf led by the run machine Onkar Ghule and Satyalaksha Jain who have spearheaded their batting line up this season with impressive scores.

Stray Lions are still searching for their first victory as they take on SCLPS YL A.

It's difficult to pinpoint as to what has gone wrong for the Nairobi West side coached by Lameck Onyango.

They have been too inconsistent this season and this match could go either way.

Sikh Union A will take on other title contenders Sir Ali A at Sikh Union.

Sikh Union have finally found some consistency after back-to-back victories against Stray Lions A and SCLPS YL A.

Subham Patel's form has propelled his side to good totals and should he get going, it might be a difficult weekend for Sir Ali A.

In the run-scorers chart, Sir Ali will peg their hopes on hitman Fayaz Ahmad who is the current top run scorer.

Ruaraka' s Omkar Ghule and Satyalaksha Jain are second and third on the leaderboard.

Sikh Union's Shubham Patel and Samaj's Hiren Kerai are players to watch in their respective batting orders.

Patel and Parth Chandan have been outstanding for Sikh Union this season, helping the club to 18 points after their 68-run win over SCLPS YL A (277/9 vs 209 all out) last week.

Stray Lions, despite their struggles, boasts some of the League's best batters with Aaditya Srivastava 6th and Shubham Jadhav 11th on the leaderboard.

Tailenders soldier on

Tailenders Ngara SC A and Stray Lions A have had to contend with playing second fiddle to their adversaries after losing all their last five matches.

Ngara have won only twice from 11 (8 points, NRR -1.602) outings while Stray Lions are yet to win a single match in 10 outings (0 points, NRR -2.320).

Nairobi Gymkhana A, with 16 points from 9 games, are on an upward trend after defeating champions Ruaraka A last weekend by 7 runs in a thriller at Nairobi Gymkhana - 303/8 vs 296/9. Gymkhana has a bye this weekend.

Meanwhile, Division One is also set to produce fireworks, thanks to unbeaten leaders Samaj B who take on Ngara B at Ngara.

Lenana based Obuya Academy A, ranked seventh on the log, head to Thika Road for their match with hosts Ruaraka B.

It's lonely up there for Collins Obuya

Former Kenya international legend Collins Obuya is in a league of his own in Division One for Obuya Cricket Academy A Team.

Obuya has been unstoppable in Division One, smashing 96 off 100 balls against Sir Ali B, a massive 209 off 125 against Sikh Union B (the only Div. 1 double century so far), and 136 off 87 against Kongonis A to sit lonely at the top with 624 runs.

At 624 runs from 11 innings, he is 258 runs clear of second-placed Sarth Waghela - almost double the next man.

While Waghela has a better average (73.20), he has played 4 innings fewer.

Obuya has combined consistency with aggression - averaging 62.40 at a strike rate of 109.28, meaning he is scoring fast and big. Waghela and Collins will meet face to face in Sunday's match.

It shows the class of the veteran.

At 40+, Obuya is not just mentoring his own academy team, he is still dominating attacks.

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The rest of the top 5 are bunched together between 331 and 366 runs -- separated by just 35 runs -- while Obuya is out on his own.

NCCA Division One 50-OVERS - Top run scorers

01. Collins Obuya (Obuya Cricket Academy A Team) Inn: 11 | Runs: 624 | Avg: 62.40 | SR: 109.28

02. Sarth Kishor Waghela (Ruaraka B Team) Inn: 7 | Runs: 366 | Avg: 73.20 | SR: 89.05

03. Lubwama Conrad ( Sir Ali Muslim Club B Team Inn: 12 | Runs: 354 | Avg: 35.40 | SR: 109.94

04. Simarpreet Singh ( Sikh Union B Team) Inn: 10 | Runs: 352 | Avg: 39.11 | SR: 92.63

05. Dylan Sanjay Shah ( Swamibapa B Team) Inn: 10 | Runs: 331 | Avg: 41.38 | SR: 76.44

Sunday, September 20, 2026, Fixtures:

SUPER DIVISION

Ruaraka A vs Ngara SC A (Ruaraka)

Swamibapa A vs Kanbis A - Jamhuri Derby (Jamhuri)

Stray Lions A vs SCLPS YL A (Peponi)

Sikh Union A vs Sir Ali A (Sikh Union)

Nairobi Gymkhana A - Bye

DIVISION ONE

Kongonis A vs Swamibapa B (Nairobi Club)

Obuya Academy A vs Ruaraka B (Lenana)

Nairobi Gymkhana B vs Wolves CC A (Nairobi Gymkhana)

Ngara SC B vs SCLPS YL B (Ngara)

Sir Ali B vs Kanbis B (Sir Ali)