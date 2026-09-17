Nigeria: Achukwu Wins TYB Lady Captain's Inaugural Golf Tournament

Tuesday Amola Achukwu emerged the overall best net player at the 2026 TYB Lady Captain and Exco's Inaugural Kitty held at the Tukur Yusuf Buratai International Golf Resort and Country Club in Abuja.

Achukwu, playing off a handicap of 17.3, returned a gross score of 82 and a net score of 65 to win the overall prize on countback.

The tournament was organised to mark the inauguration of Lady Captain Jumai Adamu and brought together 266 golfers competing across different handicap and age categories.

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S.J. Marcus recorded the best gross score with 83, while Eunice Pam finished runner-up in the overall net category with 67.

In Ladies Category One for handicaps 0-18, Patience Abechi emerged best net after returning 84 gross and 67 net. Judith Igwugwu finished first runner-up with 100 gross and 68 net, while Yohanna Mercy placed second runner-up with 92 gross and 67 net.

Faith Osaze won the Ladies Category Two net prize for handicaps 19-54, returning 101 gross and 67 net to triumph on countback. Nura Umar recorded the category's best gross score with 74, while Habila Zakaria finished runner-up net with 76 gross and 65 net.

In Men's Category One, Agiozie Chinedu Ibekwe emerged best net with 80 gross and 64 net. M.O. Ajani recorded the category's best gross score with 89, while Anthony Onyishi finished runner-up net with 93 gross and 66 net.

Akande Abiodun won the Men's Category Two net prize after returning 98 gross and 66 net on countback. Gen. Chioba recorded the best gross score with 85, while DD Ahmadu finished runner-up net with 89 gross and 68 net.

Martin Adaboh emerged best net in the Veterans Men category with 79 gross and 65 net, while Halima Wada finished runner-up with 117 gross and 92 net.

Farida Wada won the Veterans Ladies' best net prize after returning 86 gross and 69 net, while Idris Wada finished runner-up with 101 gross and 77 net.

Okeke Odili emerged best net in the Super Veterans category with 89 gross and 68 net, while Florence Anyanwu won the Super Veterans Ladies category for golfers aged 65 and above with 104 gross and 77 net.

The auxiliary prizes also produced a series of impressive performances. O. Abangwu won nearest to the Pin in the Veterans Ladies category at 7.5 feet, while Victor Garba claimed the Veterans Men prize at five feet.

Vera Oduyebo won Nearest to the Pin in the Ladies category at two metres, while Ugo Chigborogu won the Men's category at five feet.

Victor Ezugwu recorded the longest drive among Veterans Men with 235 metres, while Sarah Fabuyi won the Ladies Longest Drive with 255 metres. Achukwu also recorded the overall Men's Longest Drive at 305 metres.

Speaking after his victory, Achukwu said he was delighted to emerge overall best net after a competitive round.

"I am delighted to win the overall best net prize. The competition was strong, and I appreciate the Lady Captain, the organisers, and my fellow golfers," he said.

Achukwu said the victory had boosted his confidence to continue improving his game and supporting golf competitions at the club.

"This victory gives me more confidence to keep working on my game. I congratulate all the winners and participants for displaying great sportsmanship," he said.

Adamu said the tournament was designed to promote friendship, participation and healthy competition among members and invited golfers.

"I am very happy with the success of this inaugural tournament. I sincerely appreciate the club leadership, golfers, sponsors, and everyone who contributed to making it possible," she said.

She said the strong turnout reflected growing interest in golf and the importance of creating more opportunities for golfers to compete and socialise.

"Beyond the prizes, our goal was to bring golfers together, encourage healthy competition, and strengthen friendship. I am grateful that we achieved that objective," Adamu said.

Adamu also commended the organising committee and volunteers for their dedication and contribution to the successful staging of the event.

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Ali Peters, Vice Captain of the club, represented the Club Captain, Brig. Gen. Nicholas Ashinze, at the tournament.

Peters commended Adamu and her committee for organising what he described as a successful inaugural tournament.

"On behalf of the Club Captain, Brig. Gen. Nicholas Ashinze, I congratulate Lady Captain Jumai Adamu and her committee on a successful inaugural tournament," he said.

He said the quality of competition and spirit of sportsmanship displayed by the golfers were encouraging.

"The quality of competition and spirit of sportsmanship demonstrated today are encouraging. The club will continue to support initiatives that promote golf, friendship, and excellence," he said.

Peters congratulated the winners and urged participants to sustain the spirit of sportsmanship and fellowship beyond the tournament.

"We congratulate all the winners and participants and encourage everyone to continue contributing to the growth and development of golf at the club," Peters said.