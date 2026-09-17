Nigeria: Ondo Herbal Concoction Death - I Lost My Sight After 2 Shots of Monkey Tail - - Survivor

A 32-year-old survivor of the suspected toxic alcohol incident in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Shola Adebayo, has narrated how he lost his sight after taking two shots of a locally sold alcoholic drink known as "Monkey Tail."

Adebayo, who is currently receiving treatment in hospital, said he took the drink on Friday with a friend, adding that he had consumed it occasionally in the past without experiencing any serious reaction.

According to him, he took two shots of the drink and returned home, only to discover the following day that his vision had deteriorated.

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He said, "I took Monkey Tail on Friday with my friend. I took two shots and went home. On Saturday, I discovered that I could not see well. I called my sister and she took me to the hospital."

Adebayo said although his condition was improving, he was still battling to regain his sight, expressing hope that he would fully recover.

"I am improving, but I am praying to regain my sight," he said.

He said the person who gave him the drink told him it was purchased from Ore, adding that five people had taken the drinks before going their separate ways.

Narrating his ordeal, the survivor vowed never to consume alcohol again if he survived the incident.

He said, "If God saved me, I swear I will never take any drinks again, even beer, I won't take. God should please save me."

The incident has reportedly claimed several lives in parts of Odigbo Local Government Area, including Odigbo town, New Town, Orita Odigbo and Araromi-Obu, with many others hospitalised.