Liberia: Govt Upbeat About More Developments, Public Services----Amid $1b Dollars Revenue Milestone

The Liberian government appears to be upbeat about the country's US$1 billion revenue collection feat, saying it provides the government with greater fiscal space to improve public services, workers' salaries and development programs across the country.

Deputy Information Minister Daniel Sando Tuesday said the 2026 budget, initially submitted at approximately US$1.21 billion, reflects increased domestic resource mobilization and the government's effort to finance key national priorities.

The Executive Mansion confirmed that the proposed 2026 budget submitted to the Legislature amounted to US$1.211 billion, with domestic revenue projected to account for about 94 percent of the total.

Sando said the achievement was not made "in a vacuum," but resulted from the determination of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, the Cabinet and the government's economic management team to strengthen revenue collection and improve the country's financial position.

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According to him, the larger national budget should translate into tangible improvements for ordinary Liberians, particularly through investments in health, agriculture, education, roads, security and other critical sectors.

Sando said improving the salaries and welfare of more than 23,000 public-sector workers remains a major priority for the government.

He said workers in sectors including health, agriculture, security and the judiciary are expected to benefit from increased fiscal space created by the larger budget.

He also highlighted President Boakai's commitment to reversing the salary harmonization policy, arguing that the policy had placed additional pressure on civil servants in a country where one employed person may support several members of a family.

Sando said the government believes improved compensation will encourage public servants to remain committed to their responsibilities while helping to ease economic pressure on families.

The Deputy Minister said the government's development priorities also include increased support to law enforcement agencies and the Armed Forces of Liberia.

He said the government plans to recruit and train 600 additional personnel for the Armed Forces of Liberia annually, while providing the necessary logistical support to strengthen their operations.

Sando also pointed to the government's investment in road equipment and machinery, saying the equipment is expected to help maintain roads across the country.

He explained that improved roads would allow farmers, traders and business owners to transport goods more easily from rural communities to markets.

According to him, the larger budget will also provide resources for the renovation and construction of schools, road projects, public-sector investments, health facilities, medicines and other essential government programs.

"The budget is for the people," Sando emphasized, arguing that the benefits of national development should not be viewed through political lines.

He said when government projects improve roads, health facilities, schools, electricity and other public services, all Liberians stand to benefit regardless of political affiliation.

Sando also announced the release of the Ministry of Information's latest development magazine, which he said highlights major achievements of the Boakai administration over the past three years.

According to him, the publication features developments in rural infrastructure, health, governance, policy reforms and other sectors.

He said copies of the magazine will be distributed to government ministries and agencies, local government offices, diplomatic missions and embassies in Monrovia.

Copies will also be taken to the United States for distribution during a planned Liberian diaspora conference following the United Nations General Assembly.

Sando said the publication is intended to help members of the public see government projects through photographs and reports, particularly those who may not attend government press conferences, listen to radio programs or regularly read newspapers.

Meanwhile, Sando said President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is expected to travel to the United States for Liberia's participation in the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The official UN schedule lists the 2026 General Assembly high-level week from September 22 to 29, with the general debate running from September 22 to 26 and continuing on September 28.

Sando said President Boakai is expected to undertake congressional engagements in Washington, D.C., aimed at strengthening relations between Liberia and the United States before proceeding to New York for the General Assembly.

He said the President will also participate in other high-level engagements and side events during the UN General Assembly.

Following the UN meetings, Sando said the President is expected to return to the Washington area for an annual Liberian diaspora program in Alexandria, Virginia, where he is expected to deliver a keynote address.

The President is also expected to visit the Liberian Maritime Registry, according to Sando.

During President Boakai's absence, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Samuel Wulue is expected to coordinate Cabinet affairs in consultation with Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, while maintaining communication with the President.

Sando said Liberia's participation in the UN General Assembly will also include several side events organized by government institutions.

Among the issues to be highlighted are women, peace and security, climate-related conflicts and the sustainable management of natural resources.

He said the Ministry of Youth and Sports is expected to organize an event focused on youth, peace and security, while the Ministry of Gender will convene a high-level event on women, peace and security.

The Environmental Protection Agency is also expected to host an engagement focused on climate, conflict and natural resources.

Sando further disclosed that the government is moving toward establishing a stronger legal framework for Liberia's carbon market.

He said the National Carbon Market Policy has been consolidated and validated and presented to President Boakai.

According to him, the next step is to work with the Legislature to establish the Carbon Market Authority as a fully empowered legal entity with the authority to regulate carbon market activities.

The proposed legal framework is expected to provide clearer rules for carbon credit registration, verification, trading, benefit sharing and community consent.

Sando said the Carbon Market Authority would also coordinate carbon-related projects across sectors including forestry, renewable energy, waste management, transportation and blue carbon.

The Deputy Minister also highlighted resolutions from the National Non-Performing Loans Resolution Conference held in Monrovia from September 9 to 11, 2026.

He said participants adopted measures aimed at reducing non-performing loans and expanding access to credit for private businesses.

The resolutions include stronger risk management, improved loan classification and supervision, legal and judicial reforms, better collateral enforcement and debt recovery, and measures to address government arrears.

Other recommendations include strengthening credit reporting and collateral registries, exploring a national identification framework for credit assessment, and examining the establishment of an asset management company or other market-based mechanisms to resolve distressed assets.

The resolutions also call for increased access to responsible financing for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, women-owned businesses, youth entrepreneurs and agricultural businesses.

Sando said the Central Bank of Liberia is expected to develop a roadmap within three months, with clear responsibilities, timelines, performance benchmarks and quarterly reporting.

Sando also announced that the Liberia National Police recruitment process is open to qualified Liberian citizens.

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He said applicants must be between 18 and 35 years old, have no criminal record and must not be members of a political party.

Applicants are also expected to provide a copy of their high school certificate, WASSCE or higher qualification, along with other required documents.

Sando encouraged qualified young Liberians interested in serving the country to take advantage of the recruitment opportunity and follow official LNP channels for complete requirements and application information.

The Deputy Minister further announced that President Boakai has declared September 16, 2026, as National Identification Day.

He said the national identification program is intended to support economic development, improve access to services and contribute to Liberia's digital transformation.

Sando also highlighted an African Union Commission-supported workshop on water and climate investment being held in Liberia from September 14 to 18.

The workshop brings together government institutions, development partners, water and climate stakeholders and African Union experts.

According to Sando, the engagement is focused on strengthening Liberia's capacity to identify, prioritize and mobilize financing for sustainable and climate-resilient water investments.

He said the initiative is also expected to support the development of investment-ready water infrastructure projects and improve reliable water services for communities across Liberia.

Sando urged Liberians to view the country's growing budget and ongoing development efforts as a national achievement rather than a political issue.

He said the government now has a greater responsibility to ensure that the increased national budget translates into visible improvements in the lives of citizens.

"The budget is for the people," Sando said, stressing that the success of the government's development agenda depends on ensuring that resources are used to improve the lives of Liberians across the country.