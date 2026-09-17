Uganda: Kampala, Neighbouring Mayors Join Forces to Turn Waste Into Energy

Mayors from Kampala and neighbouring municipalities have convened to explore ways of turning waste into electricity and other useful products under a new initiative dubbed "Turning Waste into Energy."

The meeting, held in Kampala, brought together mayors and local government leaders to discuss sustainable approaches to managing the growing volumes of waste generated in urban areas while exploring alternative sources of energy.

The initiative is supported by ICLEI Africa, a global network that works with local and regional governments to promote sustainable urban development.

Kampala Lord Mayor Ssalongo Eng. Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo led the discussions, during which the mayors launched a partnership aimed at advancing the waste-to-energy programme across their respective municipalities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The initiative seeks to explore how waste, which is often viewed as a burden by urban authorities, can instead be processed into energy and other valuable resources.

The mayors said such interventions could help address challenges associated with waste disposal while contributing to cleaner and more sustainable urban areas.

Nansana Municipality Mayor John Bosco Sserunkuuma Kaanakambaata commended Balimwezo for championing the initiative, saying it has the potential to benefit residents across different urban areas.

He said collaboration among mayors would be critical to ensuring that the waste-to-energy concept translates into practical solutions for communities.

The leaders are expected to continue working together under the newly launched partnership to explore opportunities in waste management, energy generation and other areas of sustainable urban development.