Uganda: Parents Warned Against Unverified Remedies for Children's Eye Problems

Parents have been warned against treating children's eye problems with unverified local remedies, as specialists caution that delayed or inappropriate treatment can worsen some conditions and increase the risk of permanent vision loss.

Grace Ssali, a Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist at Mulago National Referral Hospital, says children experiencing eye problems should be assessed by qualified eye specialists as early as possible.

She says delays are particularly concerning among children because their visual pathways are still developing.

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"If they delay in the smaller clinics or smaller health centres before they come to see a specialist, that's not very good for children because their visual pathways are developing," Ssali says.

She says parents should understand that not every eye condition can be managed with home remedies or medicines obtained without a proper diagnosis.

Instead, she advises parents to take children with persistent eye problems to a health facility where they can undergo a proper eye examination and receive appropriate treatment based on the underlying condition.

Ssali says early specialist care is particularly important for conditions that may be present from birth, including cataracts and squints.

Free surgeries at Mulago

At Mulago National Referral Hospital, Ssali says some patients have benefited from free surgical services being provided through an ongoing eye-care camp.

At the time of her remarks, more than 500 patients were awaiting surgery, while more than 100 procedures had already been completed.

Ssali says limited funding remains a major challenge for many eye-care centres, but the medical team hopes to complete surgeries for the patients currently awaiting treatment.

She urges parents to seek qualified medical attention whenever a child develops persistent or unusual eye problems instead of experimenting with treatments that have not been medically recommended.

According to Ssali, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment give eye specialists a better opportunity to manage conditions before irreversible damage to vision occurs.