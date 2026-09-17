Uganda: Eye Specialists Raise Alarm Over Rising Vision Problems Among Children

Eye specialists are raising concern over the number of children presenting with vision problems, citing congenital conditions, prolonged use of digital devices and delayed access to specialised eye care among the factors affecting children's eyesight.

Grace Ssali, a Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist at Mulago National Referral Hospital, says conditions including cataracts, squints and pterygium are among those being diagnosed in children seeking eye care.

Ssali says some childhood eye conditions are congenital, meaning they are present at birth, and may be linked to infections acquired during pregnancy.

"So many childhood eye conditions we see at the hospital are congenital, meaning they are present from birth," she says.

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She advises expectant mothers to attend antenatal care regularly so that infections and other pregnancy-related complications can be detected and treated early.

Gadget use linked to myopia

Eye specialists are also concerned about the amount of time children spend on smartphones, tablets and other digital devices.

According to Ssali, prolonged near work, particularly when children spend extended periods on gadgets without sufficient outdoor activity, is contributing to increasing cases of myopia, commonly known as short-sightedness.

"We are seeing a lot of short-sightedness, and we are attributing it to near work. Near work means a lot of gadget use without outdoor activities," Ssali says.

She encourages parents to balance children's screen-based activities with outdoor time and to seek professional assessment when a child shows signs of vision problems.

Cost remains a barrier

For many families, the cost of diagnosing and treating eye conditions remains a major challenge.

Eye surgeons say spectacles can be costly, while children requiring surgery may face an even greater financial burden.

Ssali says cataract surgery at private facilities can cost as much as Shs5 million, potentially putting treatment beyond the reach of some families.

Delayed access to specialist care is another concern, particularly among children whose visual systems are still developing.

Ssali urges parents to seek specialised eye care when children have persistent or unusual eye problems instead of moving between lower-level health facilities without accessing an eye specialist.

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She warns that delays in diagnosing and treating some childhood eye conditions can have lasting effects on vision.

"That's not very good for children because their visual pathways are developing, and if we delay, that child may grow up blind," she says.

Health experts therefore continue to emphasise early detection, timely treatment and appropriate specialist referral as important measures in protecting children's vision.