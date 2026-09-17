Angola: Young Angolans Highlight Agostinho Neto's Legacy Regarding National Independence

Luanda — Young students in Luanda on Wednesday described Agostinho Neto as one of the decisive figures in the country's history, citing his contribution to the achievement of Angola's National Independence and the political, literary and human legacy he left to new generations.

The views were gathered by ANGOP on the eve of National Hero Day, observed on 17 September, a date dedicated to the memory of Angola's first President and Founder of the Nation.

Student João José described Agostinho Neto as an outstanding figure in Angola's history who placed his knowledge and determination at the service of the struggle for independence.

According to the student, National Hero Day recalls the Angolan people's resistance to colonial rule and provides an opportunity for younger generations to learn more about those who contributed to building the country.

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He said Agostinho Neto remains a role model for young people, particularly because of his dedication to the national cause and the importance of youth assuming their role in Angola's development.

Alberto Francisco, in turn, said the date symbolises the collective effort of Angolans who fought against colonial oppression and contributed to the achievement of freedom.

Adelino Vilela highlighted Agostinho Neto's multifaceted career, marked by political involvement, academic training and literary production.

"It is important for new generations to know his legacy and learn from the writings he left behind," he said.

Among the poet's works she most appreciated, student Daniela Gonçalves cited 'We Shall Return' and 'Path Through the Bush', adding that Agostinho Neto's poetry provides a means of better understanding the history and feelings of a generation that lived through the struggle for independence.

Agostinho Neto was born on 17 September 1922 in Caxicane, Icolo e Bengo Municipality, and died in 1979. He was Angola's first President and one of the leading figures in the national liberation struggle.

In addition to his political role, he distinguished himself as a poet and writer, with works including 'Sacred Hope', 'The Impossible Renunciation' and 'Dawn'.

Throughout the country, 17 September is observed as National Hero Day in tribute to his legacy and contribution to the achievement of National Independence.

The central ceremony of this year's commemorations will take place in the city of Sumbe, Cuanza Sul Province. AG/ART/DOJ