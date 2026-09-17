Southern Africa: Angola Showcases Investment Opportunities At Arab-African Conference

Luanda — Angola presented its main strategic projects and investment opportunities in the transport and logistics, energy, water resources, agriculture and urban development sectors during the Arab-African Conference on Investment in Water and Energy, which concluded in Cairo on Wednesday.

Representing Angola, Hélio dos Santos, adviser at the International Cooperation Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Elsa Bravo da Rosa, from the Embassy of Angola in Egypt, highlighted the country's potential and partnership opportunities in the aforementioned sectors.

According to a press release from the Embassy of Angola in Egypt sent to ANGOP, during the two-day event the diplomats also addressed economic diversification, the energy transition and regional connectivity, areas regarded as priorities for reducing dependence on oil and strengthening Angola's position as a logistics hub in Southern Africa.

Held at the Cairo International Convention Centre in Nasr City, the event brought together representatives from several African countries, including Libya, Namibia, Zambia and Uganda, as well as Arab and African businesspeople and investors.

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Angola's participation also served to promote strategic partnerships, publicise projects with investment potential and strengthen economic cooperation with Egypt under the Technical, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation Agreement signed in March 1987.

The conference provided participants with access to opportunities for financing, production, supply and export of equipment and products linked to the water and energy sectors.

The initiative was promoted by the International Federation of Arab Businessmen and Investors Abroad, an independent economic organisation founded in 2015 that operates as a platform connecting the Arab market with international trade and investment opportunities. ART/DOJ