Angolan Secretary of State for Industry Visits Embrapa Units in Brasília

Luanda — Angolan Secretary of State for Industry Carlos Rodrigues visited units of the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) in Brasília on Tuesday as part of a study mission carried out in partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The visit provided an opportunity to learn about Brazilian experiences in research, innovation and technological development in the agriculture, livestock and agro-industry sectors, according to a press release from the Angolan diplomatic mission in Brazil sent to ANGOP.

The field visit provided direct contact with experiences and solutions developed by Brazil in the areas of agricultural research, genetic resources, biotechnology and agroenergy, sectors considered strategic for strengthening domestic production and diversifying economies, the statement said.

The Angolan delegation learned about the operations of Embrapa Genetic Resources and Biotechnology, located at the Biological Station Park in Asa Norte, Embrapa Agroenergy, also located at the Biological Station Park, and Embrapa Cerrados, in Planaltina, Federal District.

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The visit, the statement said, is part of Angola's efforts to identify experiences and good practices that could contribute to the development of the national industry through the use of agricultural and livestock resources, scientific research, technological innovation and the processing of domestic raw materials.

Courtesy meeting

The Secretary of State for Industry and the accompanying delegation also visited the premises of the Embassy of Angola in the Federative Republic of Brazil, where they were received by Ambassador Manuel Eduardo Bravo.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss cooperation relations between Angola and Brazil, with particular emphasis on agriculture, livestock and industry.

The challenges and opportunities for cooperation were also discussed, within the framework of efforts to strengthen domestic production, enhance value chains and harness the potential of the agricultural, livestock and industrial sectors.

Angola's Secretary of State for Industry is undertaking a working programme in Brasília to deepen knowledge of Brazilian experiences and assess cooperation opportunities that could contribute to capacity-building and Angola's sustainable development.