Angola: Public Works Minister Calls for Faster Rehabilitation of Cuito Cuanavale/Mavinga Road Section

Cuito Cuanavale — Minister of Public Works, Urban Planning and Housing Carlos dos Santos announced on Tuesday that additional equipment and human resources would be deployed in the coming days to speed up the rehabilitation of National Road 280, on the Cuito Cuanavale/Mavinga section.

Carlos dos Santos made the announcement at the end of an inspection visit to assess the current state of works on the 212-kilometre section, following the commencement of the project on 15 July this year.

According to the minister, significant improvements have already been made along 58 kilometres of the Cuito Cuanavale/Lievela section, as well as a further 12 kilometres between Lievela and Mavinga, which can now be covered in one hour, compared with the previous two hours.

"Overall, it is already possible to travel along a 110-kilometre stretch. For this reason, we have decided that we need to reinforce this project with additional human resources and machinery to speed up the works," he stressed.

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He added that the major difficulties begin after the first 20 kilometres from Lievela towards the source of the Lomba River, in Mavinga Municipality.

From Lomba to Mavinga, he said, despite the considerable amount of work still required on some sections, traffic is also now moving relatively normally.

The works on the Mavinga/Lievela/Cuito Cuanavale section were awarded to QGMI, MCA and MINUILA, and are scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

Regarding the 200-kilometre road linking Menongue and Cuito Cuanavale, he assured that the works would be completed within six months, after having been halted for 17 months.

He also said the shortage of suitable deposits was forcing companies to travel between 30 and 50 kilometres in search of soil materials to support the road platform. The Provincial Government and the Ministry are therefore working to find solutions to the problem.

Regarding gullies, the minister assured that some located along the Cuito Cuanavale/Longa/Menongue and Cuito Cuanavale/Mavinga sections of National Road 280 would be addressed.

On the occasion, he also announced the construction of 200 housing units, whose designs and other social facilities have been approved by the Cuando Provincial Government.

Meanwhile, Cuando Provincial Governor Carla Cativa said the project would pave the way for the expansion of Mavinga. ALK/LC/HD/DOJ