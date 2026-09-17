Angola: Bodiva Closes Session Up 5.78 Percent

Luanda — The Angola Debt and Securities Exchange (BODIVA) closed Tuesday's session with an overall positive variation of 5.78%, on a day marked by gains in ENSA and stability among the main banking stocks.

According to market data, 224 trades were conducted, involving 9,184 securities, with a total trading value of AOA 480.61 million.

BODIVA recorded the highest trading value in the session, with AOA 320.83 million traded, equivalent to approximately 66.8% of the total.

A total of 3,876 BODIVA securities were traded through 22 transactions, while its share price rose 1.23% to AOA 82,000 per share.

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The performance confirms the growing weight of the exchange's own shares in the daily dynamics of the equity market, particularly in terms of liquidity and trading value.

ENSA recorded the largest individual gain of the session, rising 4.55% to AOA 23,000 per share.

A total of 458 shares in the insurer were traded through 23 transactions, generating AOA 10.15 million in turnover.

ENSA's gain represented the largest percentage increase among the securities traded on Tuesday.

In terms of the number of securities traded, Unitel led the market, with 4,494 shares traded in 121 transactions.

The activity represented a trading value of AOA 130.19 million, the second highest of the session after BODIVA.

Despite the high number of shares traded, Unitel's share price remained unchanged at AOA 29,996.90.

Banks close unchanged

In the banking segment, the three securities traded ended the session with no change in price. Banco Angolano de Investimento (BAI) remained at AOA 90,000, with 63 shares traded in 19 transactions, worth AOA 5.66 million.

Banco Caixa Geral de Angola (Banco CG), meanwhile, remained at AOA 18,990, with 190 securities traded in 23 transactions, generating AOA 3.61 million in turnover.

Banco de Fomento Angola (BFA) also maintained its share price at AOA 99,000, recording 16 transactions, 103 shares traded and a trading value of AOA 10.18 million.

Market trades AOA 480.61 million

Across the six securities presented during the session, the equity market recorded a total trading value of AOA 480,612,355.30 through 224 transactions involving 9,184 securities.

The distribution of trading value shows a strong concentration in BODIVA and Unitel shares, which together accounted for approximately 93.8% of the financial value traded during the session.

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Tuesday's performance reflects a more active session in the equity market, with gains concentrated mainly in ENSA (+4.55%) and BODIVA (+1.23%), while BAI, Banco CG, BFA and Unitel remained unchanged. AMC/QCB/DOJ