Angola: Around 1,000 Students Benefit From Community School

16 September 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Around 1,000 students at Caminhar Community School No. 2 in Luanda now have improved teaching and learning conditions following a corporate social responsibility initiative carried out by Centrooptico.

According to a press release sent to ANGOP, the beneficiaries are students from the preparatory level to Year 6. The intervention, valued at more than AOA 14 million, included the rehabilitation of the facilities, installation of a new electrical system, and the creation of a library and a study room, among other improvements.

The release said the inauguration coincided with the start of the 2026/2027 academic year. The school has a team of 7 teachers and 2 support staff.

It added that the rehabilitation involved 52 Centrooptico employees from the Marketing, Legal, Finance, Sales, Supervision and Maintenance departments, as well as the company's management. AB/DP/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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