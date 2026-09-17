African Ambassadors Visit Egypt's New Administrative Capital

16 September 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's ambassador to Egypt, Maquento Sebastião Lopes, joined a group of African diplomats last week on a visit to projects under development in Egypt's New Administrative Capital, which is intended to host diplomatic missions, international organisations and residences for diplomats.

According to a press release from the Embassy of Angola in Egypt sent to ANGOP, the visit was preceded by a meeting with the company responsible for constructing the new city, in an initiative organised by the Egyptian authorities and attended by Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

On the occasion, the Egyptian official urged African diplomatic missions to accelerate their participation in the project, citing its location and prices considered attractive for the establishment of diplomatic representations.

During the visit, the diplomats toured residential developments and areas designated for diplomatic missions, including around 200 villas and buildings containing more than 300 two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom apartments, as well as the respective acquisition conditions and costs.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The New Administrative Capital, located about 100 kilometres from Cairo, forms part of the process of progressively relocating diplomatic and consular missions and the offices of international organisations to Egypt's new administrative centre.

At the end of 2022, the Egyptian government began transferring state employees to the new capital in a process expected to involve up to 30,000 civil servants.

At the same time, the authorities determined that diplomatic and consular missions should gradually establish themselves in the new city, which has infrastructure designed to meet the needs of foreign representations.

Located between the Cairo-Suez and Cairo-Ain Sokhna roads, the New Administrative Capital covers an area of approximately 700 square kilometres. Construction began in 2015 and, once completed, the city is expected to accommodate around 6.5 million inhabitants. ART/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.