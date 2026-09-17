African Ambassadors Visit Egypt's New Administrative Capital

Luanda — Angola's ambassador to Egypt, Maquento Sebastião Lopes, joined a group of African diplomats last week on a visit to projects under development in Egypt's New Administrative Capital, which is intended to host diplomatic missions, international organisations and residences for diplomats.

According to a press release from the Embassy of Angola in Egypt sent to ANGOP, the visit was preceded by a meeting with the company responsible for constructing the new city, in an initiative organised by the Egyptian authorities and attended by Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

On the occasion, the Egyptian official urged African diplomatic missions to accelerate their participation in the project, citing its location and prices considered attractive for the establishment of diplomatic representations.

During the visit, the diplomats toured residential developments and areas designated for diplomatic missions, including around 200 villas and buildings containing more than 300 two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom apartments, as well as the respective acquisition conditions and costs.

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The New Administrative Capital, located about 100 kilometres from Cairo, forms part of the process of progressively relocating diplomatic and consular missions and the offices of international organisations to Egypt's new administrative centre.

At the end of 2022, the Egyptian government began transferring state employees to the new capital in a process expected to involve up to 30,000 civil servants.

At the same time, the authorities determined that diplomatic and consular missions should gradually establish themselves in the new city, which has infrastructure designed to meet the needs of foreign representations.

Located between the Cairo-Suez and Cairo-Ain Sokhna roads, the New Administrative Capital covers an area of approximately 700 square kilometres. Construction began in 2015 and, once completed, the city is expected to accommodate around 6.5 million inhabitants. ART/DOJ