Southern Africa: Angola's Mining Code Remains Up to Date and Protective

Luanda — Angola's Mining Code remains up to date and protects various critical and strategic minerals throughout the national territory, Mankenda Ambroise, an adviser to the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, said in Luanda on Tuesday.

Luanda - Angola's Mining Code remains up to date and protects various critical and strategic minerals throughout the national territory, Mankenda Ambroise, an adviser to the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, said in Luanda on Tuesday.

Speaking at a meeting to mark the 15th anniversary of Angola's Mining Code, the official said the code regulates, among other matters, the actions governing an entrepreneur's entry into and exit from the sector, with three fundamental interests in mind: the State, the investor and the local community.

Mankenda Ambroise stressed that the Mining Code established guidelines requiring any entity or company engaged in mining activities in Angola to comply with the criteria for the designation of strategic minerals.

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He explained that the current legislation had helped build confidence among foreign investors wishing to invest in the sector in Angola.

For his part, the Vice-Dean for Scientific Affairs at the Faculty of Law of Agostinho Neto University, Graciano Kalukango, said the event represented a celebration of present-day environmental sustainability without compromising the consumption and well-being of future generations.

The meeting was held to mark the 15th anniversary of Angola's Mining Code, observed on 23 September, under the theme 'Legal certainty and sustainable investment: the future of Angola's mining sector'.

The event brought together specialists, academics, lawyers, students and stakeholders from the sector to reflect on developments in the legal framework, legal certainty, investment and the challenges of sustainable development in the national mining industry.