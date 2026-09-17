Liberia: AFRODAD), SADCOPAC Partner to Boost Parliamentary Oversight of Debt

Parliaments across Southern Africa will get new backing to scrutinize what their governments borrow and how they spend it, under a partnership between two regional organizations.

The African Forum and Network on Debt and Development (AFRODAD) and the Southern Africa Development Community Organisation of Public Accounts Committees (SADCOPAC) have formalized the partnership, which also targets responsible debt management and stronger public financial management across the region.

The collaboration seeks to empower African legislatures with the knowledge, capacity and tools needed to scrutinize public borrowing, strengthen accountability and promote sustainable debt and development outcomes.

As AFRODAD marks 30 years of advancing debt justice, the partnership represents a step toward translating advocacy into stronger institutional action and supporting Africa's Common Position on Debt.

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"This partnership with SADCOPAC marks an important milestone in AFRODAD's 30-year journey of advancing debt justice and accountability across Africa. By strengthening parliamentary oversight, we are moving from principles on paper to stronger oversight in practice, while advancing the Common African Position on Debt and strengthening Africa's capacity to shape a fairer global debt architecture," said Janet Zhou, executive director of AFRODAD.

The partnership will focus on joint advocacy, capacity building and knowledge sharing in key areas of public financial governance.

On legislation, the two organizations will advocate for the adaptation of the SADC Model Law on Public Financial Management and the Model Public Audit Act by member states. On borrowing, they will collaborate on applying the African Borrowing Charter to strengthen oversight of public borrowing, guarantees and public expenditure.

They will also support public accounts committees and legislatures to improve their scrutiny of debt management and public financial decisions, and strengthen joint efforts to advance public debt accountability and contribute to the implementation of Africa's Common Position on Debt.

Effective parliamentary oversight is essential to ensuring transparency in borrowing decisions and holding governments accountable for how public resources are contracted and used. By combining their expertise and networks, AFRODAD and SADCOPAC aim to strengthen legislative institutions and advance more accountable public financial management across Southern Africa.

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The partnership contributes to a broader continental ambition: an Africa that shapes the rules of global debt governance rather than simply receiving them.

AFRODAD is an African civil society organization advancing debt justice, responsible borrowing, sustainable development and accountable public financial governance across the continent. SADCOPAC is a regional platform bringing together public accounts committees to strengthen parliamentary oversight, accountability and public financial management.