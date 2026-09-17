Namibia: City Says 'Noisy' Festival Had No Permit

'P-Park' residents complain about event

The City of Windhoek has distanced itself from an unapproved music festival following noise complaints from Pionierspark residents demanding stricter entertainment controls.

The event in question was the Soulection music festival held at Ramblers sport field last month.

The city says the event was neither approved nor issued with the mandatory permit required to broadcast amplified sound.

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This comes after Pionierspark residents raised concerns about excessive noise linked to entertainment events in and around residential areas, including the festival held on 29 August.

"In this particular case, the event was not approved by the division, and no sound broadcasting permit was issued," city spokesperson Lydia Amutenya says.

She says a sound broadcasting permit is mandatory for anyone intending to broadcast sound within the municipal area.

According to her, residents who experience excessive noise are encouraged to report this to the Windhoek City Police under the city's sound emission policy while the noise is occurring so that officers can investigate and take action.

The city says enforcement can escalate from a verbal warning to a written warning, a fine and, where necessary, the laying of a charge and action to stop the sound emission.

"Where a nuisance caused by sound emissions is repeated more than once within a period of less than 30 days, the responsible person may be charged," she says.

'Review in progress'

Amutenya says the city is currently reviewing its approach to noise control and entertainment events, including whether stricter controls should apply to events hosted in residential areas or close to residential neighbourhoods.

The review includes the permissible broadcasting hours for weekend events, with the city saying it wants to align event operating hours with the Liquor Act.

This includes other recognised practices intended to protect public health and residents' well-being.

The Namibian last week reported that Pionierspark residents have raised concerns about planned events in the area, including the Balcony Mix Africa Namibia Edition scheduled for 17 October at Wanderers Sports Club.

The residents, through a petition issued by Nandi Jordaan, are seeking clarity on whether such events have received the necessary municipal approvals.

The petition was signed by 218 residents and calls for stricter controls on amplified sound and for large commercial entertainment events to be held at venues better suited to accommodate them.

"While we support school and sporting activities and standard business operations, the transformation of these venues into commercial entertainment hubs, where the primary attraction is the broadcast and blaring of excessively loud music, has become a significant disruption in our neighbourhood," the petition reads.

The city says it is yet to receive the petition.

"It is important to note that, to date, the health and environment services division has not received the petition or written complaint reportedly submitted by residents regarding the Soulection Music Festival held on 29 August 2026 at Ramblers sport field," the city says.

'We got approval '

Klaus van Niel, one of the organisers involved in the event at Ramblers, yesterday said he was surprised by the complaints, claiming that similar entertainment events have been held at nearby venues without drawing the same objections from residents.

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"Most people complaining about this show never complain when Kosmos are having their shows."

Van Niel said Ramblers had been at its current location since 1981 and that the event was the first music show hosted there.

He also questioned whether the complaints were partly influenced by the type of music and audience associated with the event.

"Every other month at Wanderers, there are big music shows without residents raising similar concerns," he said.

He said the organisers had followed the required process, including obtaining signatures from residents and approval from the station commander at Katutura Central Police Station.

Van Niel said the organisers have obtained 10 signatures but were later asked to provide an additional 50, which he said they did.