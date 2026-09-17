Namibia: Nine Youth Development Trainees Suffer Stomach Upset After Meal At Rundu Centre

Nine trainees at Maria Mwengere Youth Development Centre at Rundu sought medical attention after experiencing stomach aches and diarrhoea following food served at the centre on Monday.

The trainees, three men and six women, reportedly ate potato and carrot salad, rice, apples, beef stew and chicken stew before falling ill on Tuesday.

One of the trainees, Johannes Kahonzo, says the stew tasted "funny" when he ate it, but he continued eating.

"We were hungry," he says.

Kahonzo and eight others then sought medical assistance at Nkarapamwe clinic on Tuesday.

He says they were still ill by Wednesday.

Kahonzo says it is possible that the food had been prepared early and remained unrefrigerated for some time before being served.

"Maybe it was cooked early and stayed for a longer time before it was served. But because of the hot weather, food can easily spoil," he says.

Another trainee, Muronga Abaldus (33), who also sought treatment at the clinic, says he experienced similar symptoms after eating the food.

Abaldus claims the meat they were served was spoilt but adds they could not be certain the food was the cause of their illness.

He says the trainees are not seriously ill any more and are taking medication provided by the clinic.