Namibia: Tourism Board Trains Noordoewer Border Officials to Boost Visitor Experience

16 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Frontline officers at the Noordoewer border post took part in a two-day customer care training programme aimed at improving service delivery at one of the country's key entry points this week.

The training, which ran from 15 to 16 September, was hosted by the Namibia Tourism Board in partnership with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security.

The training brought together 36 officers from the police, the immigration department, the Namibia Revenue Agency, and Veterinary Services.

"Because border officials are the first and last people travellers interact with when visiting Namibia, their conduct and service quality leave a lasting impression. The initiative aims to equip these officers with better customer-care skills, effective communication tools, and ways to improve inter-agency cooperation," says NTB spokesperson Flora Quest.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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