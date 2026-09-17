Namibia: Oshakati Businessman Gets Bail On Rape Charge

A businessman accused of raping a journalist at Oshakati in June was granted N$5 000 bail in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court last Thursday on condition that he does not contact the complainant or interefere with the investigation.

Gabes Nambahu (51) is accused of raping a journalist after he allegedly invited her over for a drink at his house at Ekuku in June. The victim allegedly went to the bathroom, leaving her drink unattended and unsuspectingly continued drinking it after returning.

She later allegedly lost consciousness and regained consciousness at midnight in a bedroom in Nambahu's house and was in pain.

The two have allegedly known each other for about six years, but never had any sexual encounters.

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The woman later in June informed the accused that she was pregnant, but he denied responsibility. Later he allegedly gave her misoprostol tablets, telling her they were abortion pills and how to use them.

The journalist, after having used the tablets, allegedly suffered heavy bleeding for about three weeks.

She decided to report a rape case the next month in July.

Nambahu is also being accused of threatening the victim's cousin with a firearm after being confronted about the victim being pregnant.

He appeared in court on 22 July and was remanded in custody.

He returned to court on 10 September and was granted bail of N$5 000.

"The accused must not interfere with state witnesses known to him, accused must maintain a distance of 200 metres from the complainant and must not commit any crime during his bail," the court ruled.

The matter is postponed to 26 January next year for further investigation.

"In case of failure to appear in court, a warrant for the arrest may be issued against you and your bail will be provisionally cancelled and the bail money will be provisionally forfeited to the state," the court record reads.

The court also ruled that Nambahu will remain in custody if he does not pay the N$5 000 bail granted to him.